Mark Your Calendar: We’re Hosting Pilates Classes in January

Start the new year strong with mat and reformer Pilates sessions led by Zha Dadson.

Hey, Be Well Philly fam!

To move together in the new year — and to celebrate our latest print issue — we are hosting Pilates classes this January. (Woohoo!)

Join us on January 4th, 11th, and 25th for mat and reformer sessions led by Zha Dadson, a.k.a. “Coach Zha,” who is featured on our most recent cover, earned the title of Philadelphia magazine’s 2025 Fitness Influencer of the Year, and is a Best of Philly winner.

Each Pilates class will be held at Lumos Yoga & Barre’s Spring Garden Street studio (1822 Spring Garden Street) and will begin promptly at 1 p.m. You can arrive as early as 12:30 p.m. to check in, stretch, and get situated. Mats and props will be provided.

The classes on January 4th and 25th will be mat-based, while the workout on the 11th will take place on the reformer. Each session will be accessible to all fitness levels — no experience needed!

Even better: There’ll be treats from Brewerytown-based juice and smoothie bar Blkberry for you to enjoy post-sweat sesh. Attendees of the first week’s class will also receive complimentary Philly-themed grip socks from Socks & the City.

Tickets are on sale now! Spots are limited, so snag yours ASAP.

We can’t wait to start 2026 off strong — together!