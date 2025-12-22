4 Philly Stretch Centers to Help You Loosen Up

Say goodbye to tight, tired muscles thanks to these Philly stretch studios.

Stretching is a crucial, but often overlooked, part of our daily routines, whether we’re long-distance runners or simply always on the go. (So much so that we get ourselves into a bind and can’t work out the kinks on our own.) Throughout the region you’ll find franchises of StretchLab and Stretch Zone — both of which we love — but we also recommend turning to these local wellness studios for that sweet release from head to toe.

At her Old City boutique, founder and owner Laura Jenkins provides a two-in-one solution: part assisted stretching done on a large yoga mat, part bodywork on a table in the massage room. The sessions can be 60, 90, or 120 minutes. Jenkins says the stretch portion allows the practitioner to evaluate your range of motion and areas of tension before further releasing those areas with soft-tissue work. “A lot of our clients use this as part of their maintenance plan, while others use it for rehab purposes for acute or chronic pain management,” she says. From $140; 219 Cuthbert Street, #403, Old City.

Find a twice-weekly Community Stretch & Restore class at Lumos’s Green Street location. Taught in the barre room, the sessions are meant to alleviate stiffness in your body, using props like blocks, bolsters, straps, and bands for support and slower, gentle movements (no dynamic stretching here!) with longer holds. (Props give attendees different options so they can achieve stretches without having to strain or move in an uncomfortable way.) The hour-long classes take place on Mondays and Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m. $10; 2001 Green Street, Spring Garden.

Owner Klaudia Rzotkiewicz is certified in the functional training practice known as Greatest of All Time Actions (GOATA), which focuses on restoring and correcting movement patterns through biomechanics. “The exercises are designed to provide a stable foundation for your body to maintain vitality in the years to come,” she says. She also specializes in realigning your posture and pain management techniques via what she calls “ancient wellness with a modern twist.” Her bodywork session includes a phone consult to discuss your concerns and goals, a general range-of-motion assessment in her Roxborough studio with a full-body assisted stretch on a massage table, and trigger-point therapy to further relieve aching muscles and joints. Cupping, gua sha massage, and Pilates are also on offer. Bodywork sessions from $123; 7928 Ridge Avenue, #105, Roxborough.

Think karaoke is just for nights out at the bar with your best pals? Think again. Soul Healn in Manayunk has a Stretch and Karaoke class that seeks to release tightness in your body through singing — along with muscle lengthening and relaxation exercises. It’s all part of owner Kishna Celce’s work to heal her clients holistically, through spiritual expansion as well as physical movement. (She opened the center three years ago to create a safe space for those recovering from emotional duress, trauma, and anxiety.) Not into singing? The Soul StretchN session uses trauma-informed stretches, such as reclined neck release and figure four, to soothe your body and mind as well as improve flexibility and circulation. Sessions from $45; 106 Gay Street, Suite 302, Manayunk.

Published as “Loosen Up” in the 2026 issue of Be Well Philly.