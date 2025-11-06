Introducing the 2025 Be Well Philly Health Hero

We're thrilled to announce this year's winner, and to have celebrated our finalists.

After hundreds of nominations, thousands of votes, and months of waiting, we finally announced the winner of the 2025 Be Well Philly Health Hero Challenge presented by Independence Blue Cross on November 5th at Fitler Club. Read about this year’s winner and finalists, and check out all the photos of the event by photographer Mario Oliveto.

The 2025 challenge marks the 14th year of the Health Hero Challenge, which recognizes local medical professionals, frontline health workers, nonprofit leaders, teachers, coaches, entrepreneurs, and community activists who are working to improve health outcomes and general wellness for those living in and around Philadelphia.

During Wednesday evening’s event, we heard remarks from Koleen Cavanaugh, senior vice president and chief marketing officer at Independence Blue Cross, and Katie Bruno, publisher of Philadelphia magazine.

And then, after all the anticipation, we were thrilled to finally announce the 2025 Be Well Philly Health Hero: Katelynn Devinney, who started Pockets of Hope after her mom underwent a mastectomy. As this year’s winner, Devinney received a $15,000 donation to her charity of choice, Pockets of Hope. The nonprofit provides custom-designed zip-up sweatshirts with sewn-in interior pockets to hold the post-surgical drainage tubes that are put into place after a mastectomy.

Our two runners-up — Cheryl Colleluori, president of the HEADStrong Foundation, and John Matthews, founder of Ride Hard Breathe Easy — each received $2,500 for their selected charities.

Thank you to all the individuals who were nominated for this year’s Be Well Philly Health Hero Challenge presented by Independence Blue Cross, especially the 10 semi-finalists; two runners-up, Cheryl Colleluori and John Matthews; and our winner, Katelynn Devinney.

We’d also like to thank Fitler Club for hosting us, and our presenting sponsor, Independence Blue Cross, who continues to make this program happen year after year.

And to our incredible Be Well Philly community, we appreciate your participation and your support of health heroes everywhere!