4 Beauty Trends Gaining Popularity in Philly Right Now

Here's what's taking the spa, skincare, and style worlds by storm.

From head spas to color analysis, these beauty and style trends are taking social media — and Philly — by storm.

Head spa

Typically featuring a scalp analysis, deep cleanse, waterfall rinse, and massage, the service is meant to detox and rejuvenate your head — much like a facial would your skin. Even better: Reported benefits include increased blood flow, stronger and shinier hair, and reduced stress. Pamper yourself at Crown & Cranium (Marlton), Lotus Hair and Skin Studio (Morton), Mellow Head Spa and Wellness (King of Prussia), or any of the studios in our head spa guide.

Glass skin

The fascination with luminous, glowing skin has perhaps never been as prevalent as it is this year. Luckily, you can achieve it with the help of local skincare gurus, rather than impulse-buying those viral overnight masks on TikTok. The Asian Powerhouse Serum from Philly’s go-to Korean beauty brand, Sabbatical Beauty, is formulated with healing botanicals like ginseng and camellia japonica that nourish the skin barrier. Or schedule the Glass O2 Dome treatment at Anej Skin Studio’s Yardley or Princeton location. The futuristic facial puts you in a hyperbaric chamber from the décolletage up, stimulating collagen and killing surface bacteria for a plumped, porcelain-like finish.

Color analysis

Are you struggling with a monotonous wardrobe but don’t quite know how to spruce it up? Moorestown personal stylist Rachel Nachmias’s in-depth color analysis sessions use extensive draping and the 12-season system to provide you with a personalized 65-color palette (and a travel-size version), training on how to apply the colors best for you, and consultation on style tips like makeup, hair color, and accessories.

Buccal massage

The treatment takes place intraorally — yes, in your mouth — and works on neck and facial tissues to help with blood flow, lymphatic circulation, and muscle relaxation. (Good for issues like puffiness and TMJ!) Experience it at spots like ReCenter Massage and Bodywork (Bella Vista), Viviane Aires Skin Wellness (Rittenhouse), Note to Self Wellness (Kensington), and BLÜM Skin Therapy (Warminster).

