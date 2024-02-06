12 Philly-Area Meal Delivery Services Making Nutritious Eating Easier

Here's where you can turn the next time you need a break from the kitchen.

Planning, preparing, and cooking meals every day can get exhausting. To help, we scouted some businesses across the region that take care of all that for you. Below, find 12 local meal delivery services to turn to for consistently nutritious and delicious bites delivered right to your door.

This ‘burbs-based business sources meat, poultry, and seasonal produce from farms in Bucks County and New Jersey to create a rotating menu of breakfast, lunch, and dinner options. Plus, Helpful Foodie lives by its mission of serving healthy meals that help both you and the environment: All dishes are free of white sugar, white flour, and processed foods, and the team utilizes biodegradable containers, composts, turns scraps into food for the farm pigs, and donates a portion of every order to a local charity.

Home Appétit is committed to providing Philly-area residents with high-quality food in its purest state — meaning organic whenever possible, produce sourced from local farmers and CSAs, and no artificial sweeteners, high-fructose syrups, hydrogenated oils or preservatives. Orders are on a week-by-week basis, and include eight dishes (with the option to add on). Bonus: Items from Cake Life Bake Shop and Dizengoff are menu staples, and Home Appétit often collabs with local chefs.

Founded by South Philly native and NASM certified nutrition coach Dean D’Angelo, Horseman Wellness Club sources from local farms and butchers, with emphasis on pasture-raised and grass-fed. Their meals are balanced, featuring a good mix of protein, fiber, veggies, and healthy fats, and are delivered right to your door on Sundays or Mondays.

The local nonprofit has a no-cost meal program designed specifically for individuals across the region who are living with serious illnesses. (That means, a healthcare provider will need to complete a referral form in order for you to receive MANNA’s meal delivery services.) The program covers weekly breakfast, lunch, dinner, and dessert and features dishes high in protein, and moderate in carbs, sodium and healthy fats.

Founded in 2017 by chef Noel Christian, NoNoPreps has a simple goal: to make healthy eating easier for people who are busy and/or living with dietary restrictions that make meal-prepping a bit challenging. Orders open every Tuesday morning and are due two days later. Recent menu items include Moroccan spiced roasted chicken thighs with rice pilaf and Cajun shrimp stew.

Performance Meal Prep features meals derived from whole, sustainable ingredients, so these protein-packed dishes — like the low-carb chicken cheesesteak bowl and chorizo breakfast scramble — will keep you full, longer. Even better: They cater.

Pinwheel Provisions is a specialty food market — a brick-and-mortar in Narberth and an online shop — offering a variety of chef-prepared meals, pre-made sauces and spice blends, and ready-to-use frozen proteins and produce. With dishes like salmon burgers, lentil and chickpea soup, and chicken lemongrass dumplings, Pinwheel is perfect for busy days. Plus, the company is eco-conscious, packing all frozen products in reusable and recyclable freezer bags to help minimize food spoilage and waste.

West Chester-based Pivotal Nutrition is a meal delivery service providing weekly dish drop-offs. Expect filling menu items like breakfast quesadillas, chicken or shrimp Pad Thai, protein waffles, and more that can be heated right in your microwave.

Registered dietitian Carly Foglia has been making nutritious meals for folks in and around Philly since 2020. Her menu features both staple and rotating breakfast, lunch and dinner items, bulk proteins and sides, and snacks like beet hummus, buffalo chicken dip, energy balls, and banana bread.

Every week, Fishtown-based holistic health coach Adjua Fisher and chef Zach Rice whip up plant-forward salads, grain bowls, parfaits, soups and more that aim to up your veggie-intake game. Plus, all the ready-made meals and snacks are free of gluten, dairy, meat and refined sugars, so you can focus on filling up on food that’s not just good, but good for you. Tahini and cacao oats? Caesar salad with seaweed and Brussels sprouts? Your taste buds will thank you.

Operating out of the Culinary Cooperative at the Frankford Arsenal, Root to Fruit is a plant-based meal prep service led by long-time chef Josh Broder. A new menu goes live every Tuesday and you can select as many items as you wish, so long as the total is at least $90. Pro tip: Do not sleep on the breakfast burrito and the tahini chocolate chip cookie whenever they’re offered.

Every week, WellFed offers rotating menu items — plus signature favorites — that are gluten- and dairy-free. (You also have options for paleo, nut-free, and low-carb.) The biz, which is run by two local sisters, also has a mini mart in Spring Garden that you can swing by for smoothies, light breakfast items, coffee, healthy snacks, and their packaged meals in case you forgot to order.