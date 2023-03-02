Popular Trails and Access Point Throughout Wissahickon Valley Park, Mapped

Where to meet your hiking, biking, or bird-watching buddy for a day of outdoor exploration.

Trail Talk

Familiarize yourself with some of the park’s most popular pathways.

F: Forbidden Drive: Five-plus miles of multi-use flat terrain that follows the Wissahickon Creek through the park — and sees more than a million bikers, hikers, equestrians and stroller-pushers annually.

O: Orange Trail: More than five and a half miles of single-track trail that’s mostly made up of dirt and rock and spans the east side of the park. Parts are rugged with mild elevation and may prove a bit challenging for beginners and kids.

Y: Yellow Trail: Nearly eight miles of dirt and rock along the west side of the park. With a single track and some technical points (think: climbs, twists and turns, logs to jump over), the Yellow Trail especially beckons mountain bikers.

W: White Trail: A little over four miles of single-track trail that runs parallel to the Orange Trail and features some short rocky sections and elevation changes.

B: Wissahickon Bike Trail: As the name implies, this trail — which spans 1.6 miles and averages 12 feet wide — is a haven for urban cyclists looking to spin their wheels along Lincoln Drive, Forbidden Drive, and the Schuylkill River Trail, including four newly resurfaced connector bridges.

A: Andorra Meadow Loop: The 1.7-mile loop in the northernmost part of the park is considered one of the easiest trails due to its flat terrain and width — perfect for little ones, leashed dogs, equestrians and birders alike. Biking is prohibited here.

H: Houston Meadow Trail: This 3.5-mile path — part of the 48-acre forest and meadow habitat — welcomes hikers, cyclists and equestrians and is home to rare birds and a range of plant species.

L: Lavender Trail: One of the park’s shortest main trails, this 1.5-mile path situated in the northeastern section is restricted to hikers only.

“Let’s Meet in the Wiss!”

Nine easy access points for a woodsy walk

1. The Andorra Upper Lot parking area, accessible via the Northwestern Avenue and Henry Avenue intersection, is an access point that Friends of the Wissahickon (FOW) says is one of the park’s best-kept secrets.

2. The intersection of Forbidden Drive and Bells Mill Road has two nearby parking lots and provides direct access to Forbidden Drive and the Orange and Yellow trails.

3. The Houston Playground (900 Grakyn Lane) provides direct access to Houston Meadow and the Yellow Trail.

4. Do what Ruffian Tittmann, executive director of FOW, refers to as “coming in at Valley Green” — take either Wises Mill Road or Valley Green Road to the midpoint of the park. Because of Valley Green Inn’s popularity, parking can be limited.

5. You can also explore the Yellow Trail via Pachella Field (6839 Henry Avenue). Plus, there’s usually ample parking.

6. You’ll find a trailhead as you come down Mount Airy Avenue a little more than a quarter of a mile off Wissahickon Avenue. It’ll connect you to the Orange and White trails and eventually the Monastery Stables.

7. Blue Bell Park (842 West Walnut Lane) has a large parking lot and easy access to trails, particularly the Orange Trail.

8. Historic Rittenhouse Town is a great (and fun!) meeting point, especially when little ones are involved. There are several parking areas throughout, plus entrance points to trails.

9. Cyclists coming from Center City can meet behind the Art Museum and bike the Kelly Drive Loop all the way to the Ridge Avenue Trailhead, where the Wissahickon Bike Trail begins.

Published as part of “Endless Adventures” in the 2023 issue of Be Well Philly. Request a complimentary copy here.