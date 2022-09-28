Don’t Delay: Help Determine the Three Health Hero Challenge Finalists

You have until tomorrow night to cast your vote for which semifinalist you'd like to see in the final round.

Get wellness tips, workout trends, healthy eating, and more delivered right to your inbox with our Be Well newsletter.

Last call! Voting to narrow down the 10 Health Hero Challenge semifinalists to the top three contenders ends tomorrow.

That’s right: You have until 11:59 p.m. tomorrow, September 29th, to cast your vote for which of the 10 wellness leaders currently in the running for this year’s Be Well Philly Health Hero Challenge presented by Independence Blue Cross you want to make it into the finals.

In case you need a refresher regarding who the semifinalists are and what charities they’re supporting, read all about them here and here. These folks were nominated by you — our Be Well Philly community — because you felt they’re making a positive, hyperlocal impact in areas like house insecurity, mental health, youth education and support, and food justice.

After midnight tomorrow, we’ll tally the votes to see who our three finalists are. From there, you’ll be able to vote one more time to determine the 2022 Health Hero. The winner will receive a $15,000 donation to their charity of choice, and two runners-up will each receive a $2,500 donation for their selected nonprofits.

So, get to it! Cast your vote by 11:59 p.m. tomorrow, September 29th!