5 Delish Local Meal Delivery Services Making Nutritious Eating Easier

Here’s where you can turn the next time you need a break from the kitchen.

Get wellness tips, workout trends, healthy eating, and more delivered right to your inbox with our Be Well newsletter.

Planning, preparing, and cooking meals every day can get exhausting. To help, we scouted some spots in the area that can take care of all that for you. Below, five local healthy-meal services to turn to for consistently nutritious and delicious bites when you need a break from the kitchen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by REAP Wellness (@reapwellness)

For when you crave: Plant-forward feel-good food

Every week, Philly-based holistic health coach Adjua Fisher and chef Zach Rice whip up plant-rich salads, grain bowls, parfaits and puddings that aim to up your plant-intake game. (We all could use more greens!) Even better, all of REAP’s ready-made meals and snacks are free of gluten, dairy, meat and refined sugars, so you can focus on filling up on food that’s not just good, but good for you. Tahini and cacao oats? Caesar salad with seaweed and Brussels sprouts? Your taste buds will thank you. Reapwellness.com.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Home Appetit Philly (@homeappetitphilly)

For when you crave: Restaurant-quality meals at your dining room table

Founded by chef Lee Wallach in 2015, Home Appétit is committed to providing area residents with high-quality food in its purest state. That means organic whenever possible, produce sourced from local farmers and CSAs, and no artificial sweeteners, high-fructose syrups, hydrogenated oils or preservatives. Orders are on a week-by-week basis, and include eight dishes — four from “Greens and Grains” and four “Entrées.” You can’t go wrong with dishes like Baja fish tacos, sesame noodles with crispy tofu, and quinoa salad. Pro tip: Add bagels from Vanilya Bakery and cinnamon buns from High Street on Market to your order. Homeappetitphilly.com.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Performance Meal Prep (@performancemealprep)

For when you crave: Hearty, satisfying dishes after a workout

Started in founder Jesse Batt’s Roxborough apartment, Performance Meal Prep features meals derived from whole, sustainable ingredients, meaning these protein-packed dishes — like pork carnitas and cauliflower chicken fried rice — keep you full all day. But what’s really great about PMP is its commitment to supporting local small businesses; its online grocery pantry includes provisions from Hank Sauce, Soom, and Fishtown Pickle Project. Eatpmp.com.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pinwheel Provisions (@pinwheelprovisions)

For when you crave: Nutritiously filling food on demand

Pinwheel Provisions is a specialty food market focusing on healthy home meal solutions. Both Pinwheel’s Narberth shop and its online platform offer a variety of chef-prepared meals, pre-made sauces and spice blends, and ready-to-use frozen proteins and produce. With dishes like salmon burgers, curried chicken chowder, and kale and veggie dumplings, Pinwheel is perfect for busy days. Plus, the company is eco-conscious, packing all frozen products in reusable and recyclable freezer bags to help minimize food spoilage and waste. Pinwheelprovisions.com.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Healthy Meals By Anna (@healthymealsbyanna)

For when you crave: Chef-prepared, ready-to-eat meals

Healthy Meals by Anna creates protein-dense, low-carb meals out of their Torresdale kitchen. Their fresh, totally à la carte menu is updated on a bi-weekly basis, and offers a variety of breakfast, appetizers, and entrées, plus full-size family meals and catering options. Plus, every dish is free of gluten, sugar, soy, artificial flavors and sweeteners, corn, canola and vegetable oils, and preservatives — meaning you’re always getting the crème de la crème. Healthymealsbyanna.com.

This post has been updated since originally publishing as “Dinner, Simplified” in the Be Well Philly 2021 print issue.