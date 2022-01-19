How to Score a Discounted Massage or Facial at Some of New Jersey’s Best Spas

The second annual New Jersey Spa Week will run January 24th through 31st.

Besides sipping hot chocolate and curling up under cozy blankets, this time of year can be dreadful: the frigid temps, the lack of sunlight by 5 p.m., the inability to go anywhere without layers upon layers, the seasonal blues. Plus, winter can be rough on our skin and muscles (screw you, dry skin, chapped lips, and achy shoulders!).

To help us get a little extra warmth, relaxation, and zen this winter, some New Jersey-based spas are joining forces to make their much-needed treatments a little more accessible. On Monday, January 24th, the second annual New Jersey Spa Week returns, offering discounted rates on select massages, facials, and beauty services at participating spas and salons from Cape May to Ridgewood.

Debuting last January, Spa Week was founded by Salt Spa at The Reeds at Shelter Haven in Stone Harbor as an effort to support other local spas and salons during a time when the industry had been hit hard by the pandemic. Spa director Justin Mills says the initiative aims to not only connect the local spa community with new and existing customers across the region, but to introduce clients to state-of-the-art techniques in skincare, wellness and relaxation through special offers. The week comes at an opportune time of year, Mills adds, as “the dry, cold air and the after-effects of holiday stress” make “winter one of the most dire seasons for spa treatments.”

New Jersey Spa Week runs January 24th through 31st. Below, find a list of all participating spas and salons. You can find details about specific offers — plus book a service — here.

South Jersey and the Jersey Shore

Central Jersey

North Jersey