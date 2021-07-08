With Stix’s New Line, You Can Test for and Treat Yeast Infections Without Ever Leaving Home

The Philly-founded women’s health company is now selling at-home pH tests, treatment and itch relief, liners, and a probiotic supplement.

Roughly two months ago, Stix — a Philly-based, female-founded women’s health company — announced that they raised $3.5 million in seed funding to expand their product line. The local direct-to-consumer startup — which already offers OBGYN-formulated pregnancy, ovulation, and UTI tests plus prenatal supplements — used some of those funds to launch their new line focused on treating and preventing one very irritating, but very common, women’s health issue: vaginal yeast infections.

According to the Office of Women’s Health, 75 percent of women will get a yeast infection at some point in their life, with more than half experiencing at least two episodes. There’s nothing shameful about getting one, either. The vagina naturally contains a balance of yeast and bacteria, but sometimes an imbalance occurs — due to factors like antibiotic use, a weakened immune system, or pregnancy — resulting in an overgrowth of yeast, and in turn, a yeast infection.

Typically, a yeast infection is treated with antifungal meds that are prescribed by a doctor or can be bought over-the-counter without a prescription. But because Stix was founded with a mission to squash the number of unintended, sometimes awkward encounters and the expensive price tags associated with women’s health, the local company is delivering their budget-friendly products directly to your door, so you can prevent, detect, and treat your infection in the comforts of your own home. “After we launched our line of UTI products in January, we immediately started getting daily requests from our customers for yeast infection treatments,” says Cynthia Plotch, Stix co-founder. “Yeast infections are often isolating or stigmatized, and we are so proud to be able to offer our Stix community both education and tools to manage their yeast infections with support and guidance.”

For prevention, opt for Stix’s OBGYN-approved daily probiotic supplement, which helps support vaginal health and protect against potential yeast overgrowth. If you suspect you might already have a yeast infection, their pH tests measure how acidic or alkaline your vagina is on the pH scale to help you determine if you have one. A “healthy” vaginal pH level is considered to be between 3.8 and 4.5, but if your vaginal pH level is above a 4.5 — and you have already begun menstruating but are not yet in menopause — then you are more at-risk of developing a yeast infection.

To treat the infection and relieve any itching, irritation, or discomfort, Stix offers a three-day treatment plan complete with three vaginal suppositories and applicators, plus one tube of external itch-relief cream. They also created organic cotton, hypoallergenic liners to give you some extra protection and peace of mind as your infection clears.

Stix’s yeast infection products range from $11 to $48, depending on if you order a single one-time purchase, a product combination, or a recurring subscription. You can find and order them here.