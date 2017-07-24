Video Evidence: Don’t Miss These Artists at XPoNential

The XPoNential lineup is always an impressive mix of old favorites, rated rookies and artists hitting their stride, but this year’s roster looks especially hot. The amazing Hop Along leads a stellar cast of locals that includes No Good Sister, The Dove & The Wolf, Hardwork Movement (whom I seem to write about every week) and more.
There’s lots of WXPN-style star power, too, like Wilco, Charles Bradley, Conor Oberst, Spoon, Chicano Batman, Drive-By Truckers and Hurray for the Riff Raff.
Oh, and some rare treats: Philly singer-songwriter Amos Lee playing with New Orlena’s famous Preservation Hall Jazz Band, and a set by Offa Rex — in which British folk singer Olivia Chaney fronts the Decemberists.
Since the festival includes multiple stages and venues (Wiggins Park and BB&T Pavilion), you’re gonna want to study the schedule and do a little research ahead of time. Here are some videos to help you out…
FRIDAY, JULY 28
Wilco, Conor Oberst and Hop Along @ BB&T Pavilion. Brownout, Offa Rex (Decemberists + Olivia Chaney), Arkells, Angel Olsen, Hurry, Pinegrove and Swift Technique @ Wiggins Park
SATURDAY, JULY 29
Amos Lee featuring Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Spoon, Chicano Batman and The Suffers @ BB&T Pavilion. Charles Bradley & His Extraordinaires, Strand Of Oaks, The Dove & The Wolf, Xenia Rubinos, Foxygen, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Dave Hause & The Mermaid, Rhiannon Giddens and Cliff Hillis @ Wiggins Park
SUNDAY, JULY 30
Drive-By Truckers, Davy Knowles, The Record Company, Dream Syndicate, Hurray For The Riff Raff, Joseph, David Bromberg Quintet, Adia Victoria, Sweet Spirit, Hardwork Movement and No Good Sister @ Wiggins Park
XPoNential Music Festival, Friday-Sunday, July 29-30 on the Camden Waterfront.