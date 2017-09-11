Hearthside, a Wood-Fired BYOB in Collingswood, Sets Opening Date

Hearthside, a new Collingswood BYO from chefs Dominic Piperno and Aaron Gottesman, has nailed down an opening date.

The 45-seat fine-dining spot at 801 Haddon Avenue, with a seasonal menu build around a wood-fired grill, will open on Monday, September 18th.

Piperno and Gottesman, former chef de cuisine at The Fat Ham, met while working in the kitchen at Vernick. The two coworkers-turned-friends plan to co-chef the restaurant. Piperno’s wife Lindsay Piperno and Delise Barron will run front-of-house.

The fine dining menu will be centered around the wood-fired grill (no, pizza will not be served). Hours will be 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Book your reservations for September 18th and beyond here.