Where To Eat This Weekend: Inside, Outside and On the Roof

New menus, end-of-summer parties and coffee in an auto body shop.

Well, you’ve made it to the end of another week. You know what we should do? Get out there in the world, enjoy these last few days of summer, and eat and drink ourselves stupid.

Yeah, I mean all of us. There are only so many beautiful weekends like this given to us. And I think it would be a damn shame to waste even one.

So, let’s get started with a little something to rev us up, huh?

First, Coffee

A coffeeshop opening in a former auto body shop? Good morning, Pennsport. Herman’s Coffee is now open and ready to start your morning off right.

Followed By Happy Hour

Walnut Street Cafe is trying to buy your love with inexpensive (read $5) negronis and a City Wide for every day of the week. And you know what? That’s exactly the way we can be bought. Right at this moment, their happy hour deals are among the best in town, and we’ve got the entire menu of snacks, drinks (and City Wides) right here.

And Then Maybe A Little Something To Eat

There’s a new chef de cuisine in the kitchen at Brigantessa. He hit the ground running and already has a new menu working, full of southern Italian specialties like sheep’s milk ricotta cavatelli and a lamb sausage pizza. We’ve got all the details on the new dishes at Brigantessa right here, so if you’re looking for a Saturday night out, this would be a good place to settle for a couple hours.

And Then An End-Of-Summer Party with Mexican Food and Boozy Sno-Cones

Yeah, you heard what I said. We can’t let this weekend get away without sending the summer off in style. So head over to the Viaduct Rail Park for a bash on Sunday night being thrown by Ela chef Jason Cichonski. He’s doing tacos, churros, large-format bottled cocktails, plus beer and wine. There’ll be games, music and, of course, fresh fruit sno-cones just waiting to be spiked with whatever spirit is on hand. We’ve got all the details (and the full menu) right here.

But Really, Maybe We All Just Need A Drink

Outdoor drinking season ain’t over yet, but the end is on the horizon. So take advantage of the days we have left with this guide to the best places to drink outdoors both in Philly and down the Shore.