The Checkup: The 5-Minute Breakfast to Master If You Always Skip Breakfast

And more reads to keep you healthy this week!

By  | 

• There’s something very intimidating about the thought of preparing a poached egg at home, but in reality, it’s a really simple dish to make. And if your excuse for never eating a healthy breakfast — only to get hangry at 10 a.m. — is that you don’t have the time, it’s also one of the faster ways to prepare eggs. So here, how to master the art of making a poached egg (hint: a little vinegar is key). Add some toast and avocado to the mix, and you’ve got an easy breakfast in no-time. [Bon Appétit]

• In today’s hilarious business reads, it seems the LaCroix bubble could soon burst, and the CEO’s reaction is … interesting. [Grub Street]

Cheat days: glorious or silly? A dieter who’s indulged in many weighs in. [Greatist]

• We all know that moving more and paying attention to what we load our plates with is key to weight loss, but one essential element we often forget? Community. [POPSUGAR Fitness]

• Shopping haters, rejoice: Under Armour is the latest fitness retailer to get in on the subscription box game. [Health]

