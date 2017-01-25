The Checkup: The Case for Embracing the Six-Hour Workday

And more reads to keep your mind and body healthy this week!

By  | 

• Go ahead and email this post to your boss with the subject line “Hint, hint”: Swedish companies experimenting with the six-hour workday have found that workers are more efficient, more productive (!!) and happier than when they worked eight-hour days, all of which leads to better outcomes for employees (hello, mental health) and — probably what your boss cares about a teensy bit more — the business. [Fast Company]

• Can’t quit coffee, no matter how many “How to Quit Coffee” blog posts you read? No problem: New research out of Stanford University School of Medicine shows coffee is an anti-inflammatory superhero. Go ahead and refill your cup. [Epicurious]

• Shiva Rose waxed poetic about the muscle benefits of putting jade eggs into her lady parts on Goop. Now doctors are begging you to please (please!) not do that. [Huffington Post]

• The secret to making a poached egg look even fancier than usual? Add some turmeric to the poaching liquid for a golden hue. Ooooh!! [Bon Appétit]

• Because its Wednesday and headaches happen: Which foods to stash in your desk to stop a searing headache in its tracks. [POPSUGAR Fitness]

Like what you’re reading? Stay in touch with Be Well Philly—here’s how:

Read More About: , , , ,

Around The Web

Be respectful of our online community and contribute to an engaging conversation. We reserve the right to ban impersonators and remove comments that contain personal attacks, threats, or profanity, or are flat-out offensive. By posting here, you are permitting Philadelphia magazine and Metro Corp. to edit and republish your comment in all media.