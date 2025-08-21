Philadelphia Film Society Is Doing Sing-Along Screenings of KPop Demon Hunters This Weekend

No more hiding, you’ll be shining (and singing) with your fellow Huntr/x fans.

Last summer we had “Espresso” and Brat. The summer before, the Barbie soundtrack and the Eras Tour. But this summer? Let’s just say Huntr/x don’t miss.

Last week, the fictional girl group from Netflix’s KPop Demon Hunters topped the Billboard Hot 100 with their undeniable hit “Golden,” which currently sits at number two. (And in a twist worthy of the movie itself, it isn’t just the protagonists topping charts: Their rivals, the demon boy band Saja Boys, now have two tracks on the Hot 100 as well.) But when the animated musical quietly dropped on Netflix earlier this summer, few could have predicted this. With its mix of glittering pop spectacle, supernatural action, and a soundtrack way better than it had to be, KPop Demon Hunters seemingly came out of nowhere to become the most-watched Netflix animated original of all time.

Now the phenomenon is about to expand beyond the living room. This weekend, theaters around the world will host KPop Demon Hunters: A Sing-Along Event. Viewers will get the chance to experience the music the way K-pop was meant to be felt: communally, while belting out the lyrics with fellow devotees.

And locally, the Philadelphia Film Society is getting in on the action, holding four screenings over two days at the Bourse, on August 23rd and 24th. So get your tickets and get ready to seal the Honmoon, together.

And despite KPop Demon Hunters’ global appeal, it has a Philly connection. One of the voices behind the infectious soundtrack is none other than Germantown native Danny Chung. Though you may know him better as the aqua-haired Baby from Saja Boys, who delivers the rap breakdown in “Soda Pop.”

In July, he told the Philadelphia Asian American Film Foundation:

“I recorded a lot at Repercussions Studio when it was in NoLibs, which has since moved to Fishtown (but I remember when it started as a bedroom closet in Cheltenham). There were studio nights with Chad Wes, Tierra Whack, and Pink $weats before any of us reached any amount of success. Philadelphia has shaped everything in me to be able to take that anywhere in the world.”

Catch KPop Demon Hunters: A Sing-Along Event on August 23rd and 24th at PFS Bourse, located at 400 Ranstead Street in Old City. Tickets are available here.