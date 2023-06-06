First Look: Pixar-Themed Mini Golf Is Coming to Philly This Summer

From Toy Story to Turning Red, Pixar Putt will bring a golf course inspired by the studio’s iconic movies to Penn’s Landing starting in July.

Every summer, we look forward to the Delaware River Waterfront opening up with its Summerfest attractions, paddle boats, lazy hammock lounge and more. Well, this summer you can add one more reason to visit the waterfront: Pixar Putt.

The touring mini-golf pop-up is inspired by Pixar movies — from Toy Story to Turning Red — and will take over the Great Plaza at Penn’s Landing beginning in July. (The official grand opening is July 6th, though there will be previews beginning July 1st, just in time for the Welcome America festivities.)

In addition to holes themed to movies like Monsters, Inc., Up, and Finding Nemo, the Philadelphia course will mark the North American premiere of holes inspired by Turning Red, Lightyear, and “a special surprise.” If I had to guess on that last one, I’d say it’ll be inspired by the upcoming Elemental, which opens June 16th, but that’s 100 percent conjecture on my part.

What we do know is that there will be 18 holes, each themed to a different movie and highly Instagrammable. “The designers strive to bring our guests into the various Pixar movies, rather than just setting a statue to play around, they explore the iconic moments for the film,” said said Pixar Putt producer Chad Larabee. “Since Pixar is such a prolific studio, we’re able to continually update the course with new and exciting experiences.”

The Ratatouille-themed hole has you navigating giant cooking tools and ingredients. (Does the wedge of cheese have a hole large enough to accommodate a golf ball? Mais bien sur!) A Toy Story 4 stop has a creepy Benson dummy from the saga’s latest installment. The music-heavy Coco and Soul challenges feature oversized guitar and piano obstacles, respectively.

Pixar Putt will be open seven days a week, from noon to 10 p.m. It will run from July 1st through October 1st. And while it’s sure to draw in lots of families, they’re also planning “Pixar Putt After Dark” sessions, which will be limited to guests age 18 and older every Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 7 to 10 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now. They’ll run you $24.75 to $26.75 for kids, and $29.75 to $31.75 for adults. There will also be discounted family four-packs (two children and two adults) for $99 to $107. Teams are limited to four people or fewer, and you should expect your session to last about two hours. Reserve your timeslot and learn more online.