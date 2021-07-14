Got Food Allergies? Discover a New Treatment that Can Reverse Life-Threatening Reactions

Distressed by watching parents suffer the loss of their children to fatal allergic reactions, Dr. Inderpal Randhawa, Medical Director of Pediatric Pulmonary, Clinical Immunology & Allergy at the Miller Children’s Hospital and CEO of the Southern California Food Allergy Institute, promised to find a way to change the status quo. He developed a safe, innovative solution – the Tolerance Induction Program (TIP ™) – to treat anaphylactic food allergies.

How do you know if your child has a food allergy?

Most parents are unaware their child has a food allergy until they try food for the first time and have a reaction. While not all reactions are life-threatening, every three minutes a food allergy reaction sends someone to the emergency room. These severe reactions, such as anaphylaxis, occur at least once in 40% of children with food allergies.

An allergic reaction occurs when the body’s immune system sees a certain food as harmful and reacts by causing symptoms. The first thing to do is to stop giving your child that particular food or anything else in the same category. For instance, if your child showed a reaction to cashews, avoid all nuts until seeing a doctor for further diagnosis.

What food allergy treatment options are there?

While avoidance is commonly thought of as the only way to “manage” a food allergy, there is another option to go beyond avoidance and reach food freedom: the Tolerance Induction Program (TIP™) at Southern California Food Allergy Institute.

Unlike OIT (Oral Immunotherapy), TIP™ uses trillions of data points to create customized treatment plans for each child. Their allergies are mapped out to form an individualized program that builds tolerance to the unique proteins each child is allergic to, all before introducing their most anaphylactic allergen. This ensures patient safety, and over time, alters their immune system to not react to their allergens.

What makes TIP™ different?

Since 2005, Dr. Randhawa has treated over 10,000 children with a 99% success rate, giving people a life of food freedom, where they can eat whatever they want, whenever they want, without fear of reaction. While OIT only allows your child to eat cross contamination levels of a food allergen, TIP™ ensure children can eat any amount of their allergen in large infrequent doses. This means freedom from reading food labels, special treatment at social gatherings, and anxiety whenever food is present. Once a graduate of the program and in remission, your child will eat like any child without a food allergy—PB&J included.

