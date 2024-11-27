Jawdropper of the Week: Colonial Pleasure Palace in Upper Makefield

Love sports? Love entertaining? Love history? This 37-acre estate has everything you want — including room to add more sporty stuff.

I don’t know whether it’s the influence of New Hope, or the rolling countryside, or the abundance of raw materials, but Bucks County has this way of attracting people who love to play and entertain.

The current owner of Egypt Farm, this Upper Makefield country estate house for sale, is clearly one of those people, as you will soon learn.

This nearly 38-acre rural retreat dates to 1729. That’s when the stone house you see at the top was built.

And an aerial view of Egypt Farm’s central compound today should make clear that this was once an actual farm.

You could make it one again, but that would require adding things like a new barn to it, for the one that’s there now serves as a combination guest house and classic Bucks County party barn.

But I’m getting ahead of myself. Let’s take a look at the main house first.

It has many of the hallmarks of a 1729 house but has been updated to accommodate modern living. The rear entrance opens onto a large living room with two fireplaces.

Another one all but fills this den. Colonial history buffs will recognize it as a kitchen hearth fireplace. The listing agent says it’s believed to be one of the largest surviving Colonial fireplaces in Bucks County.

A Dutch door leads to the front porch from this room, which also contains a wine bar with a beer tap. If you wanted to, you could turn this into a distinctive formal dining room. And if that hearth fireplace still works — and it appears to — you could throw a truly unique party by feeding your guests the way an 18th-century family would. I’m sure there are people at Historic RittenhouseTown in the city who could show you how.

However, you’re more likely to feed them food prepared in the totally modern yet historically sensitive eat-in kitchen.

Past and prsent also meet in the primary bedroom suite upstairs. The bedroom itself looks much as it might have in the 1700s — once you factor out the electric lamps and modern rug, that is.

But the bathroom clearly reflects modern desires even as it respects the past. It has a steam shower, dual vanities, a soaking tub and a mirror TV. None of these would have existed in their present form (or at all) in 1729.

Five other bedrooms and three bathrooms also occupy the two upper floors.

You will find two more bedrooms plus two full and two half baths in the barn, which architect Joel Petty transformed into what you see here.

Of course, it has a great room that preserves the barn ambience while offering modern style and comfort.

It has both a balcony overlook and a retractable movie screen over its main fireplace.

The barn already has a formal dining room and a kitchen equipped to produce great meals for those dining in it.

It also has a wine cellar and tasting room.

The second floor boasts a game room with what I could only call a man-cave chandelier over its bar. The barn also has a striking spiral staircase and an elevator serving all floors.

And it has features to please your inner jock: a golf simulator off the great room, a Swimex resistance pool and a sauna.

You should have copped wise by now to the fact that this place was designed for entertaining. But I’m not done showing off its entertaining spaces yet.

Behind the barn you will find a saltwater pool with a Jacuzzi spa and a fire pit.

Past the fire pit, a carriage house has an outdoor dining area under its arbor.

Inside, it has a spacious room whose bar has a custom beer-keg tap. The listing agent says you could put a Ping-Pong table here, I say get a folding one so you can move it out of the way and hold a dance party here. (If disco is your thing, the cathedral ceiling can easily accommodate a mirrored ball. And pardon my channeling New Hope, but that means you could show your guests a gay old time here.)

All of this takes up only a small piece of Egypt Farm’s 37.9 acres. And that means you have room to add more outdoor amenities. Tennis, anyone? How about an actual golf hole or two, or a driving range? Or you could build that second barn, outfit it with stables, and make this an equestrian farm. If you’d like to grow your own food, there’s room for that as well.

Add those and you’d have the best retreat in Bucks with this Upper Makefield country estate house for sale. Even without them, Egypt Farm is already a strong contender for that title.

THE FINE PRINT

Main House

BEDS: 6

BATHS: 4 full, 1 half

SQUARE FEET: 4,100

Guest House/Party Barn

BEDS: 2

BATHS: 2 full, 1 half

SQUARE FEET: 7,000-plus

SALE PRICE: $4,975,000

9 Hayhurst Dr., Newtown, PA 18940 [Lorraine Eastman | BHHS Fox & Roach Realtors]