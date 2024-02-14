Just Listed: Renovated Contemporary Trinity in Rittenhouse Square

This twice-baked potato of Rittenhouse Square trinities now has an even more modern look and feel. And it’s still affordable.

Some people, it seems, just can’t leave well enough alone.

Whoever bought this Rittenhouse Square renovated contemporary trinity house for sale in 2021 falls into this category.

If this house looks familiar to you, it should, for we featured it back when it was on sale that year.

At that time, this early-20th-century trinity had just gotten a makeover that put a new kitchen in its basement, with a metal spiral staircase leading to it. It had painted exposed brick walls and a fireplace in its living room, and its top-floor bedroom had an exposed brick accent wall.

In between the first and third floors was a bedroom with a large closet and a renovated bathroom.

The upper two floors still look as they did in 2021, but the bottom two got made over again. And this time, the buyer — now the seller — decided to add some touches that anchor it in a specific era.

Based on the main floor, you might want to call it “That ’70s Trinity.” The accent wallpaper and the molded dining furniture certainly conjure up that era.

The main-floor makeover removed the kitchen from the basement and both the front light well and the fireplace from the living room. It also added a powder room under the stairs to the upper floors.

What had been the back of the living room is now a brand-new skylit galley kitchen, separated from the living room by a freestanding island that has a flip-up breakfast bar.

A retro fridge and mini-fridge, open shelves, up-to-date stainless-steel appliances (is that a convection oven under its cooktop?), a butcher-block countertop and traditional cabinetry with contemporary door pulls give the kitchen a truly unique look. And — surprise! — sliding doors at the back lead to a small rear patio that was formerly inaccessible from inside this house. (You can also still use the residents’ park down the block as well.)

The top-floor bedroom contains a piece of furniture that demonstrates how you could even start a family here. That combo bunk bed and work desk would be perfect for a young child in school, and the unit leaves room for play space as well. Windows on both sides let in plenty of natural light.

Meanwhile, the basement got turned into a bonus room with a laundry closet. You could use this as a guest bedroom, a family room or den, a home office or a living room — if you want to put a bigger dining table upstairs.

Meanwhile, the outside got stucco and a fresh coat of paint. And, of course, this house’s location remains as convenient as ever.

Finally, even after this second makeover, this Rittenhouse Square renovated contemporary trinity house for sale remains affordable. With more functional space inside and out, it may even be a better value than it was three years ago.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 2

BATHS: 1 full, 1 half

SQUARE FEET: 816

SALE PRICE: $384,000

OTHER STUFF: This house is under contract, but the seller is accepting backup offers.

1722 Rodman St., Philadelphia, PA 19146 [Tom Englett | BHHS Fox & Roach Realtors]