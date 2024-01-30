News

On the Market: Starter Condo in Rittenhouse Square

Believe it or not, you can begin your homeownership adventure in one of the city’s ritziest neighborhoods for a song.

condo for sale rittenhouse square starter living room and kitchen

This bright condo off Rittenhouse Square manages to pack an everyday living suite into a single room. This efficient layout makes 1902 Pine St. #2R, Philadelphia, PA 19103 ideal for graduate students, first-time buyers and others just getting started on their homeownership journey. / Photography by Alcove Media via Compass Pennsylvania

People will pay a pretty penny for a Rittenhouse Square address. Living in one of Philly’s toniest neighborhoods usually signals that one has arrived.

Living in this Rittenhouse Square condo for sale, on the other hand, signals that you’re just starting your trip down the road of homeownership.

If you just graduated from college or started that first job, you would do well to make this your first home.

condo for sale rittenhouse square starter 1902 pine street

1902 Pine Street, front elevation

This two-room apartment is located in the back of this building’s second floor. That means you won’t hear the traffic on Pine Street. According to the property data sheet, this structure has been around for 124 years, but you couldn’t tell it from looking at the outside, and you definitely can’t tell from the inside.

condo for sale rittenhouse square starter kitchen and living room

Kitchen and living room

You enter it through its kitchen, which is one with its living room.

condo for sale rittenhouse square starter kitchen

Kitchen

The kitchen has a gas stove, a microwave, a turquoise tile backsplash and a dishwasher in its island.

living room

Living room

The living room has a modern decorative fireplace and room enough to entertain friends. (It could do double duty with a fold-down dining table.)

bedroom

Bedroom

The bedroom’s four windows let plenty of daylight in. The two in one corner make that space ideal for a reading nook.

bedroom

Bedroom

The bedroom also has a large closet with frosted-glass doors.

bathroom

Bathroom

The bathroom, located right next to the door, features full tile walls and a rain shower head.

This simply modern Rittenhouse Square starter condo for sale is also located just two blocks from the square itself and two from South Street. Shopping, dining and entertainment options abound within walking distance.

All these things make it attractive to a first-time buyer — or an investor looking to earn rental income. It has a very low condo fee and requires no capital contribution, making it easy to buy and finance. Demand for housing in Rittenhouse Square is as strong as it’s ever been, so an investor should have no trouble filling this condo with tenants.

But if you think you might like to be one of those tenants, why not buy it instead and cut out the middleman?

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 1

BATHS: 1

SQUARE FEET: 555

SALE PRICE: $274,900

OTHER STUFF: A $186.30 per month condo fee covers maintenance of the building envelope and common areas.

1902 Pine St. #2R, Philadelphia, PA 19103 [Rob Lamb | Curated Living | Compass]

