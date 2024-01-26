Just Listed at the Shore: Beachside Manor in Ventnor

Want a place where your far-flung relatives and friends can all gather for a vacation without getting into one another’s hair? This huge house by the boardwalk is the one you’ve been looking for.

Do you harbor fantasies of being the proprietor of a luxurious guest house down the Shore?

You can indulge them at this Ventnor beachside manor house for sale. But they will be just that — fantasies.

That’s because, even though this enormous 16-bedroom villa is outfitted like a swanky extended-stay hotel, it sits in a residential zone where short-term rentals are prohibited.

But if you have far-flung friends and relatives, this house is also perfect for y0u, as you could quite likely invite them all to spend time at the Shore with you and your family this summer — maybe even all at the same time, depending on how many friends and relatives you have.

Like several other large Shore homes recently built on Absecon Island, this one most likely sits on a lot that once held two, or maybe more, houses. Teardowns are becoming more common at the Shore. For instance, last April, we featured this Colonial with a pedigree in nearby Margate. Joseph DiLorenzo of DiLorenzo Realty Group, who marketed both that house and this one, informed me that it sold within a month of its appearing here — and within a month of the sale, it had vanished.

There’s little danger this house will be purchased as a teardown, though, for the people who built it thought of everything the first time around.

Starting with the extended-stay-hotel part. “What you have in this house are self-contained suites with their own bedrooms, kitchens and dining areas,” says DiLorenzo.

Here’s what one of those suites looks like. Each of them also has its own outdoor space in the form of either a balcony or a deck.

This means that your guests will be able to enjoy their Shore vacations without disturbing the other guests, or you.

Unless and until everyone gathers around its 52-foot-long pool and spa. An outdoor kitchen sits in the cabana at the landward end of the pool, so everyone can dine al fresco if they like.

Or they can all gather for a big event in one of the two first-floor public spaces. The lounge and formal dining room flank a classic foyer that looks like it came out of a movie set. As I said to DiLorenzo during our interview, “Just put a concierge desk in here and you’d have a fabulous guest house.”

The lounge to the left contains a full wet bar.

And the formal dining room to the right can seat 16.

But the owners also devoted as much thought to their own family as they did to their guests. The main living area of the house, directly behind these two rooms, soars two stories high.

Its living room features a fireplace and large windows overlooking the pool. French doors connect it to a deck next to that pool.

Next to the living room, a more intimate dining room lies between the living room and the kitchen.

The kitchen can certainly handle a meal for a horde thanks to plenty of storage space, counter space, two sinks and an eight-burner cooktop. The butler’s pantry also has a second large refrigerator-freezer and an ice maker. But most of the time, your relatives and friends will most likely cook their own.

Your private suite. also on the main floor, faces the boardwalk and also rises two stories. A private staircase connects the bedroom and bathroom on the first floor with a lounge and deck on the second.

This is the view fron that second-floor deck.

Several third-floor bedrooms and suites share a large deck that sits atop the living room and overlooks the pool. And everyone can avail themselves of the gym.

And even though this Ventnor beachside manor house for sale sits right next to the boardwalk, you and yours will enjoy plenty of privacy because the property is set 40 feet back from the boardwalk and has a privacy wall. “Having a 22,000-square-foot lot, which is multiple beachfront lots, allows the house to be set back further,” says DiLorenzo. “So there”s no compromise.”

Nor will you, your family or your guests have to compromise on comfort, convenience or style in this enormous Shore residence. (Most houses listed on the South Jersey Shore Regional MLS do not list interior square footage on their property data sheets, but I’ll wager this house has at least 10,000 square feet of space inside.) And it’s also convenient to the bright lights and excitement of Atlantic City if you or your guests want a little action rather than a lot of tranquility sometimes.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 16

BATHS: 17 full, 2 half

SQUARE FEET: Not available

SALE PRICE: $15,500,000

114 S. Princeton Ave., Ventnor, NJ 08406 [Joseph DiLorenzo | DiLorenzo Realty Group]