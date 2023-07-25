Just Listed: Colonial Courtyard Trinity in Queen Village

Tucked behind a classic Colonial rowhouse, this trinity got a makeover that gave it an urbane, modern look.

Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more.

If you’ve been following our featured Trinity Tuesday houses, you should have figured out by now that the best ones in Queen Village are all tucked away from the sight of passers-by on the street.

And this Queen Village Colonial trinity house for sale adds yet another entry to the long list of such trinities.

Although the street-facing unit of the quartet that includes this house looks like it dates to the 18th or early-19th centuries, city property records place the construction date of all four at somewhere around 1915.

That’s far enough back for the owners of this trinity to expose the brick walls on almost every floor, though. Which they did, adding a bit of modern loft appeal to the house.

You enter it from the private courtyard in front. Even though one of your neighbors will pass through it to get to their unit via the path in front of the front door, this space is all your own.

And what you enter is the kitchen.

It has table seating for two next to its exposed brick wall and totally new everything: cabinets, appliances, counters, fixtures, woodgrain-tile floor, fittings and paint. An equally new powder room sits next to the stairs.

Up one flight, the living room lacks an exposed brick wall but has a sparkling hardwood floor. Its wardrobe makes it also suitable for use as a second bedroom or home office.

The top-floor bedroom features an open en-suite bath with all-new fixtures and tile.

It also has its own private balcony overlooking the courtyard. You will find laundry facilities in the basement.

And you couldn’t ask for a better location. This Queen Village Colonial Trinity house for sale is just a short walk from the Delaware riverfront. If your courtyard doesn’t have enough green for you, Mario Lanza Park is in the block to its west. Fabric Row, South Street, Bainbridge Green and Head House Square also all lie within walking distance, and the neighborhood itself is dotted with great places to dine and drink.

All this makes this little hideaway a big find.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 1

BATHS: 1 full, 1 half

SQUARE FEET: 469

SALE PRICE: $375,000

124-C Catharine St., Philadelphia, PA 19147 [Patti Bailey-Blucas | Heritage Homes Realty via Zillow]