On the Market: Renewed Victorian in Rittenhouse Square

You can tell that this house was grand when it was built sometime around the Civil War. It’s even grander now.

Society Hill and Chestnut Hill residents may out-earn Rittenhouse Square denizens these days, but one thing hasn’t changed: Nothing outclasses an address on Delancey Street/Delancey Place.

That street just a block south of the square remains home to the city’s grandest and classiest townhouses.

This Rittenhouse Square Victorian townhouse for sale is one of them.

It sits at — nay, it commands — the southeast corner of 21st Street and Delancey Place. Its pedigree stretches back to the mid-19th century, when builders knew how to work with wood and plaster.

This house, however, has gotten a 21st-century retrofit that has added all sorts of modern comforts and amenities while preserving all of its gorgeous architectural detail.

The moment you enter its foyer, you know this house is designed to impress. The walnut wainscoting, banisters and door frames have been polished to a high gloss, and the skylit helical stairwell shows just how skilled this house’s builders were.

So do the huge pocket doors in the archways connecting the dining room in front to the kitchen in back via the living room in between them. Ditto the patterns and inlays in the hardwood floors of several rooms in this house.

The kitchen reflects the way we cook and entertain now thanks to the renovation. It has bar seating at its island and a breakfast nook. It also has a Wolf double-oven range, a Sub-Zero fridge, a Bosch dishwasher, a microwave drawer in the island, a wine fridge and a walk-in pantry.

In good weather, however, you may prefer to entertain your dinner guests on the rear deck over this house’s three-car heated garage.

And you may also prefer to entertain your guests before dinner in the sitting room on the second floor.

Originally one of this house’s bedrooms, it has been converted into a convivial gathering place complete with a full wet bar in an adjoining room.

Your own retreat is also on this floor, in the back. The primary bedroom has high ceilings, an elegant chandelier and a fireplace.

It also has a bathroom with a modern vanity, marble-pattern tile wainscoting and a stone-tile-lined shower. The floor also has a full hall bath your guests can use.

The top floor contains three bedrooms (one with a fireplace), two full baths and the laundry room. One of the bedrooms currently serves as a home office.

And you will find even more goodies in the basement. This floor, which has a separate entrance from outside, contains a large media room with a fireplace (making a total of five in this house).

Also down below: a wet bar in the hallway, a temperature-controlled wine cellar and a home gym. Next to the gym is a guest or au pair bedroom with a full bath.

All these features make this Rittenhouse Square Victorian townhouse for sale great for anyone who enjoys entertaining yet also enjoys privacy. And convenience: The 20th Street restaurant row, Rittenhouse Row shopping, the square itself and the Schuylkill River Trail all lie within walking distance. You could even walk to your job in University City or Center City from here.

Now ain’t that grand?

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 5

BATHS: 5 full, 1 half

SQUARE FEET: 8,500

SALE PRICE: $5,700,000

2036 Delancey Place, Philadelphia, PA 19103 [Margaux Genovese Pelegrin and Mary Genovese Colvin | On the Square Real Estate | Compass]