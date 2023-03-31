For Rent in the Poconos: Glamorous Rustic Cabin in Blakeslee

Make this very accommodating, very stylish rustic cabin in Camelot Forest your vacation home and you will be living like royalty.

Are you looking for a family-friendly spot for your Poconos vacation but don’t want to buy a second home?

Look no further, then, than this recently upgraded, spacious, comfortable, tricked-out Blakeslee modern rustic house for rent.

This rustic retreat with a touch of glamour is called “The Cabin Royale,” and it sits in an appropriate location: the community of Camelot Forest outside Blakeslee. This non-gated private community takes its name from the fictional medieval realm of King Arthur, and even though it doesn’t look like one, it has all the creature comforts of a modern castle.

The property consists of a commodious three-bedroom cabin and a detached, repurposed two-car garage.

A wraparound deck extending from the covered front porch to the open back one offers a graceful welcome to the cabin.

Walk through the front door and you enter a living room with a soaring vaulted ceiling that serves several functions.

The “rustic” aspect of the living room should be self-evident. The glamorous touch was added very recently by this house’s new owner, Ana Welsh. It too is very evident: the large crystal chandelier hanging from the peak of the ceiling.

In the course of her upgrade, Welsh added custom lighting fixtures and features that make this place suitable for many purposes.

The living room, for instance, has a workbench with seating facing the front porch and forested yard (on the left in the photo above). The bench has both outlets and high-speed internet connections suitable for anyone working from home.

And when you want to relax, you can stream movies, series, sporting events and more on the 75-inch HDR Roku smart TV in the media lounge area next to the gas fireplace. Several streaming services, including Fubo for major sporting events, are included in the cost of your rental.

Behind the fireplace and beneath the loft second floor lie a combined kitchen and dining room. The dining room has a new picnic-style dining table and a deer-antler chandelier.

The adjacent kitchen features up-to-date appliances and a fully loaded coffee bar so you can fuel yourself for the day. You will also find a collection of cookbooks where you can find inspiration for your meals and a full complement of cookware and dinnerware to turn that inspiration into reality.

Two of the three bedrooms and one of the two full bathrooms in this Blakeslee modern rustic house for rent sit behind the kitchen and dining room. These two bedrooms together can sleep six: two in the queen-sized bed in one bedroom and four in the two full-size beds in the other.

At the top of the stairs is a loft designed for family fun. You and yours can also watch movies and shows on its big-screen TV, so you and yours can avoid arguments over who gets to watch what. Or you can take a nostalgic trip back to the ’80s: The TV is connected to an original Nintendo Entertainment System loaded with all the classic games you remember. After you take your kids to see the movie, you can all play Super Mario Bros. here.

Speaking of play, though: It’s also worth noting here that this cabin is also stocked with toys and games for little kids.

You can also keep an eye on your little ones in the primary bedroom. It contains a king-size bed and a bunk bed.

And it has an en-suite full bath.

In back you will find all sorts of outdoor amenities, starting with a hot tub next to the rear deck.

Beyond the rear deck are a fire pit and a fenced-in playground.

And a raised walkway connects the rear deck to the former garage, which has been converted to a game room. That game room has a poker table, a pool table, a foosball table, an arcade basketball game, another smart TV and a mini-fridge. (Don’t worry — the driveway has plenty of room to park your cars. Plus it has an EV charging station.)

And if this isn’t enough outdoor fun for you, Camelot Forest also has a clubhouse and two lakes. Lake Katheryn, the one closest to this cabin, allows fishing and has tennis courts next to it. You can go kayaking on Lake Guenevere, sun yourself on its beach or picnic and play volleyball on the picnic grounds and volleyball court next to the beach.

You’ll find even more within an easy drive of here. Jack Frost Ski Resort is a 12-minute drive away and Big Boulder Mountain is 15 minutes away. Other nearby attractions include the Kalahari indoor water park and resort, Mount Airy Casino and the Camelback year-round resort complex. Even closer are a Wawa, a Dunkin’ and a grocery store just three minutes away.

Staying at this Blakeslee modern rustic house for rent is like staying at an extended-stay family hotel. A welcoming basket filled with coloring books, crayons, glow sticks and juice boxes for the kids greets you upon arrival — and your hosts also set out water, food bowls and pet toys for your furry companions. Heated towels are offered for your use of the hot tub during the winter months, and the kitchen is fully equipped with cookware and dinnerware.

The bedrooms have brand-new Zinus mattresses, 1800-thread-count sheets and two cozy robes per bedroom. The hosts have also outfitted this house with your wellness in mind: the bedrooms have blackout shades and sound machines, and the scent of lavender and cedar from Pura diffusers fills the air.

In other words, when you rent “The Cabin Royale,” you will live like royalty while enjoying the rustic-yet-civilized decor and surroundings. And checking in and out is a breeze.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 3 (sleeps 10 total)

BATHS: 2

SQUARE FEET: 1,900

RENT: $587 per night. Stay for four to six days and get a 10 percent discount; stay for a week or longer and get 20 percent off; stay for a month or more and get 25 percent off.

616 Lady Jennifer Ct., Blakeslee, PA 18610 [Airbnb]