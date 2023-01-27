Just Listed in the Poconos: Large Cottage in Honesdale

Want proof that the Poconos offer great second-home bargains? Consider this one.

Ever since my former colleague Sarah Zlotnick ran across the Wayne County seat of Honesdale and found out that it was all of a sudden a very happening place, we here at Philly Mag have been singing the praises of Pennsylvania’s great vacation playground.

Ski snobs may look down their noses at the Poconos, but the region has so many other things to do year-round, and decent enough skiing for the rest of us, that there are plenty of reasons to make it your home away from home.

One of the biggest: Your home-buying dollar goes much farther in the Poconos than it does at the Jersey Shore. (And if you really must have a beach, many of the lakes up this way have them. Sure, they’re small, but how much sand do you really need?)

Want proof? Consider this Honesdale cottage house for sale.

It sits in a residential district on the other side of the railroad tracks from the center of town. You can walk to the shops on Main and Church streets and Wayne County’s elegant French Second Empire courthouse from here. (It’s nowhere near as massive as Philadelphia City Hall, but it commands the center of town in much the same way.)

This house was pretty cute when the Google cars drove down Ridge Street to take a picture of it eight years ago. But, as you can see when you compare the house in that Street View to the one you see above, it got a total refresh in the intervening years.

The renovation brought this house totally up to date but kept all of its quirky charm. From the outside, it looks like a farmhouse that got a cottage turned sideways attached to it. That aspect of the house’s design introduces some unusual features to its layout.

For instance, the front door leads from its covered front porch not to the living room but to the dining room. That room is in the cottage-turned-on-its-side. And you can’t get from it to the living room directly.

Instead, you must go through the eat-in kitchen. This room has plenty of space for you to dine casually along with lots of cabinet space, up-to-date stainless-steel appliances, and the stacked washer and dryer.

The door next to the laundry equipment leads to the living room. Once upon a time, I imagine this room contained the main entrance. But I may be wrong, for the door to the rear patio and backyard is in the kitchen in that side wing.

The cozy living room has an alcove and a door at the far end. The alcove leads to the stairs to the second floor.

The door leads to one of this house’s three bedrooms. It’s currently outfitted as a den with a day bed.

The stairs lead from the first floor directly into the primary bedroom. The house’s one bathroom sits next to it.

The primary bedroom is L-shaped. You can store your clothes and other items in the narrow part of the L, but the room also has a closet at the far end of that section.

The third bedroom sits in the crook of the L. A door at its opposite end leads to an unfinished room where you can store more stuff.

You can store your outdoor stuff in the shed in its backyard. An open shed next to the covered patio looks like it could store firewood for its fire pit. (At least I think that’s a firepit in the photo above.)

Because Honesdale is small and compact, you can also walk to the Hotel Wayne, a popular restaurant and gathering spot right where Route 6 turns onto Main Street and off of Church, easily. And there are a number of shops, boutiques and eateries for you to explore in the downtown.

And it’s a short drive from here to Hawley, just a mile or so from the dam behind which Lake Wallenpupack forms. There’s room enough to store a boat in your driveway.

This Honesdale cottage house for sale, then, offers you both a taste of the urbane and easy access to the wilds in a comfortable, attractive package. And I guarantee you that you won’t find a house as nice and well-maintained as this one for a price like this anywhere in the Philadephia area.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 3 (the listing states it has two bedrooms, but the main-floor den could be used as a bedroom as well)

BATHS: 1

SQUARE FEET: 1,402

SALE PRICE: $139,900

OTHER STUFF: You can buy this house with all the furniture it contains if you like.

322 Ridge St., Honesdale, PA 18431 [Karen Rice | Keller Williams Real Estate – Route 6]