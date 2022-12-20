Just Listed: Renovated Expanded Trinity in Schuylkill

Work at Penn, HUP or CHOP? This beautifully renovated trinity at the foot of the South Street Bridge is about as close as you can get to living next door.

Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more.

Looking for a cute trinity on a cute little street or tucked-away lane? This week’s featured trinity, then, is definitely not for you.

Want to live as close as you can to the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia or the academic heart of the Penn campus? Then this renovated Schuylkill expanded trinity house for sale is exactly what you want.

It’s definitely cute, but secluded it definitely isn’t: It sits at the east end of the string of trinities that sit right at the east end of the South Street bridge over the Schuylkill.

And if you don’t mind dealing with the traffic at the intersection of 27th and South streets, then this becomes a really attractive deal, for you will be able to walk or bike to your job in just about any weather. (This is even more true if your CHOP job is located in the Roberts Center, which is located just down the block on Schuylkill Avenue.)

You will get a very attractively renovated trinity for your money on top of all this. (The owner, who is selling this house through a flat-fee brokerage, did a great job renovating it, but they should have gotten some advice about shooting interiors for showing on Bright MLS; there’s a reason most real-estate photos are shot in landscape rather than portrait mode.)

The living room has a working fireplace. Both the built-in bookshelves to the fireplace’s right and the powder room to its left have Spanish-style tile walls.

The eat-in kitchen got a major style and functionality upgrade as well with contemporary Shaker-style cabinetry, quartz countertops and subway-tile backsplashes.

The sliding door at the rear leads to the rear patio you see on the left above. On the right is the second-floor bedroom.

That bedroom shares the floor with the house’s full bathroom. It, too, got a major style and functionality upgrade whose centerpiece is the stall shower. It has a rain shower head, six-jet body sprays and a handheld wand.

The top-floor primary bedroom gets plenty of light from windows in both the front and back. It has a built-in window seat in the back and a decorative brick fireplace.

This charmer is also close to both the Schuylkill River Park and Trail and the Grays Ferry Triangle, where you will find a good supermarket and some cool places to hang out.

If, as the old real estate saying goes, the three most important features of a property are “location, location and location,” you will find it hard to beat the location of this Schuylkill expanded trinity house for sale if you want to live in Center City and work in University City’s medical complex or the academic part of the Penn campus. And the traffic never makes it onto your street, anyway.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 2

BATHS: 1 full, 1 half

SQUARE FEET: 674

SALE PRICE: $365,000

OTHER STUFF: Its unfinished basement contains the laundry. The string of trinities that includes this one is actually a condominium; a $258 monthly condo fee covers building and common facility maintenance and insurance. Its sales history suggests this is a fix-and-flip; the current owner bought it in September of 2022. Its sale price was reduced by $24,000 on Dec. 16th.

2700 South St., Philadelphia, PA 19146 [Chris Carr | Simple Choice Realty]