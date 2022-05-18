Just Listed: Top-Floor Condo in Washington Square West

This condo in the historic White Building boasts high ceilings, a huge skylight and the potential to add a roof deck.

Today, yet another slice of history in the form of this Washington Square West White Building condo for sale.

That’s right — this bright and airy condo resides on the top floor of the historic S.S. White Building, built in 1867 as the offices and factory of the S.S. White Dental Products Manufacturing Company. That company would move a block to the south sometime after S.S. White’s dental factory became a public company in 1881, but the 1867 building remains as a historic legacy.

Both former plants, by the way, have been turned into residences. The later one became a rental apartment building called the Cosmopolitan. The earlier one became condos, including this one.

All of the units in the White Building boast exposed brick walls on their exterior sides and high ceilings. This one, however, has extra-high ceilings and a skylight that’s about 30 feet long and 15 feet wide. (The agent marketing this condo performed a neat magic trick in this video showcasing it to demonstrate just how high its ceilings are.)

That skylight makes the main living area exceptionally bright and airy.

Its living-dining room has room enough for a pool table in addition to a dining table and sectional sofa. It also has a slate accent wall with a mount for a ginormous digital TV screen.

The open kitchen lies beneath the skylight. It offers plenty of storage space and a 9.5-foot-long center island.

Adjacent to the kitchen is an open home office space.

The two bedrooms have west-facing windows that bring plenty of afternoon sun in. The primary bedroom has a huge bed made by Maree, the luxury bed maker who builds oversized beds for the likes of Shaquille O’Neal.

And the guest bedroom has a Murphy bed that folds up into bookcases at the touch of a button. When folded up, a couch folds out that lets you use this room as a den.

This White Building condo for sale occupies the southern half of the building’s top floor, which means that the main living area fills with sunshine from midday till sunset year round.

It also sits in the middle of one of the liveliest parts of Center City, Midtown Village in Wash West. This area is chock-full of restaurants, clubs, bars and unique boutiques. It’s also right down the block from Market East’s shops and eateries, and the Reading Terminal Market is just one block further north.

All these things put together make this condo truly one of a kind, combining historic character with modern style under one very high roof.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 2

BATHS: 3

SQUARE FEET: 3,149

SALE PRICE: $2,000,000

OTHER STUFF: A $1,680-per-month condo fee covers insurance and maintenance for the building and common areas as well as access to a fitness club located on the mezzanine level. The unit also comes with roof rights that open the possibility for you to add a roof deck to this unit.

105 S. 12th St. #504, Philadelphia, PA 19107 [Alon Seltzer | Seltzer Group | Compass]