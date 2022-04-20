Just Listed: Bi-Level Washington Mews Condo in Washington Square West

Historic charm and contemporary flair mix it up in this condo in one of the most distinctive condo communities in Wash West.

In 1967, a rather inventive developer took a former Quaker meeting house and a bunch of 19th-century townhouses and added a huge dollop of midcentury contemporary élan to the collection. The meetinghouse became rental apartments while the townhouses were divided into multiple bi-level units meant to be owned rather than rented.

The result was dubbed Washington Mews. It was the first, and is now the oldest, condominium in Pennsylvania, and it remains one of the most sought-after addresses in Washington Square West some 55 years out.

One look at this Washington Square West bi-level condo for sale should give you clues as to why.

Washington Mews has 52 units in all, and within the complex, this one’s Unit 38. But like nearly half the units in the development, you enter this one from the street, so it’s better known by its street address, 502 South 11th Street.

(One of the smart things Washington Mews’ developer did was give every unit its own direct entrance, either from the street or from the attractively landscaped inner courtyard.)

This unit occupies the bottom two floors of its four-story townhouse facing Seger Park. The smaller of its two bedrooms, currently configured as a home office, has windows looking out on the park.

Between it and the primary bedroom sits the unit’s recently updated full bathroom, which does depart a little from the overall contemporary decor with its more vintage-looking vanity and medicine cabinet.

The primary bedroom has a well-organized closet and shares with the living room below the huge window facing the courtyard. A sound-dampening blackout curtain around the window well railing lets you sleep at night or maintain privacy and darkness during the day.

Stairs lead from the entrance hallway down to the main living level in the basement. In addition to getting lots of natural light from that huge window, the living room has a remote-controlled gas fireplace with a custom-carved marble and granite surround.

The living room is one with the updated modern kitchen.

That kitchen offers bar seating at its extra-wide peninsula next to the living room.

And it has plenty of cabinet space and a full complement of high-end stainless-steel appliances. These include a five-burner Bosch gas range, an electric oven, a trash compactor and a restaurant-quality range hood with its own shelves and infrared heat lamps. Those will help you keep dishes warm as you prepare grand meals for your guests.

Next to the kitchen are a powder room and the laundry facilities.

The outdoor spaces are as nice as the indoor ones. You will have to go around to the 1110 Lombard Street entrance to use it, but you have full enjoyment of Washington Mews’ attractively landscaped courtyard.

And one reason that courtyard doesn’t have to offer much in the way of other amenities lies across 11th Street from your unit. Seger Park and Playground contains a dog run, a children’s playground and sprayground, tennis and basketball courts and an activities building.

You will find a CVS drugstore at 11th and South streets. One block to the east, at 10th, an Acme supermarket and a Whole Foods Market vie for your business. And you can walk from here to both the Reading Terminal Market to the north and the Italian Market to the south. Antique Row, Kahn Park and many great dining and shopping options also surround you.

The bottom line, then, is that for convenience, comfort and style, it’s hard to beat this Washington Square West bi-level condo for sale in Washington Mews.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 2

BATHS: 1 full, 1 half

SQUARE FEET: 1,368

SALE PRICE: $499,000

OTHER STUFF: A $320 monthly condo fee covers insurance and maintenance of the building exteriors and courtyard.

502 S. 11th St. #38, Philadelphia, PA 19147 [Eric Gerchberg | The Gerchberg Real Estate Team | OCF Realty]