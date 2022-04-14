Just Listed: Modern Courtyard Condo in Queen Village

Looking for something a little bigger than that cute courtyard trinity you’ve outgrown? Here you go.

“Trinity Tuesday” followers have probably figured out by now that Queen Village is the land of the gated courtyard trinity — or alley trinity, if you prefer. The intimate scale of both the alleys and the houses themselves make them oh-so-charming, as well as quiet.

But most trinity buyers reach a point where the house feels too small for their needs. I’ll wager, though, that some of those trinitarians would love to have something larger that feels just as intimate.

The people who built this Queen Village courtyard condo for sale almost two years ago have heard your pleas, silent though they may have been.

Just like those trinities, you enter this modern condo through a gate on Bainbridge Street. This time, though, the narrow passage leads you under one of the units in this development and into an actual landscaped courtyard.

After hanging up your coat in the foyer closet, you ascend the stairs to the main floor. The first space you see at the top of the stairs is the kitchen.

This kitchen boasts custom Amish cabinetry, an attractive glass-tile backsplash and GE Café Series appliances that include a six-burner gas range.

You can configure the adjacent living-dining room as you wish. On the wall you can’t see is a built-in cabinet and desk.

The third floor contains two bedrooms and a hall bath with dual vanities, a tile-wrapped tub/shower and a skylight.

The primary bedroom has its own private deck where you can relax any time of the day.

But at night, you might prefer to retire to the roof deck up top and take in the panoramic view.

This island of tranquility has plenty of places to go surrounding it. South Street and Head House Square are one block north, Bainbridge Green and its restaurants one block west, the Delaware riverfront three blocks northeast and Fabric Row two blocks west. Plus, Queen Village is studded with great little restaurants.

All this makes this Queen Village courtyard condo for sale just the thing when you want a little more elbow room than a courtyard trinity offers — but you don’t want to lose the courtyard.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 2

BATHS: 1 full, 1 half

SQUARE FEET: 1,278

SALE PRICE: $624,000

OTHER STUFF: A $2o4 monthly condo fee covers water and sewer service, trash and snow removal, building insurance, operation of the fire alarm system, gate security and cameras, common area maintenance and gardening and a reserve fund. One year of prepaid parking is included at a nearby surface lot. Eight years remain on its tax abatement. This condo’s sale price was reduced by $11,000 on April 7th.

212 Bainbridge St. #4, Philadelphia, PA 19147 [Ian Perler | Keller Williams Philly]