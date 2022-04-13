On the Market: Year-Round Lake Resort House in Berwyn

This grand expanded Cape offers you a rare opportunity to live in the Main Line’s only resort community.

It’s not often that an opportunity to live in Leopard Lakes comes around. This is one of those rare opportunities.

Leopard Lakes in Berwyn is the only year-round resort community on the Main Line. And this Berwyn expanded Cape Cod house for sale faces the lake.

It’s not right by the lake, but it’s situated so that you can see it through the two-story-high windows of its family room, just to the left of the foyer.

That two-story wing, added in 2005, is part of the reason this house doesn’t look like the mid-1950s Cape Cod this house started out as. You will also notice that the construction project added lots of nice Colonial details to the house, both inside and out.

To the right of the two-story-high foyer is the formal living room, which currently functions as a billiard room. French doors lead from both it and the adjacent formal dining room lead to a covered slate patio, to the right of which a door leads to the two-car garage.

The formal dining room, directly behind the foyer, has a large bay window overlooking the landscaped backyard.

And across the hall from the family room you will find the eat-in kitchen, which has everything you need for creative cooking and graceful entertaining.

The main floor also contains a mudroom, powder room, en-suite bedroom and this home office. You could also use this room as a playroom or bedroom, and this end of the floor also makes a good au pair or in-law suite.

Stairs lead from the family room to the three bedrooms on the second floor.

The other two share a hall bath, while the primary bedroom includes a sitting area next to the lake-facing dormer window, two walk-in closets and a bathroom with dual vanities and a soaking tub. There’s also a bonus room that overlooks the family room and the windows facing the lake.

The basement contains the laundry, storage space, another powder room and a finished walkout game room.

The nicest amenities, however, are all outside the house. Specifically, Leopard Lake and the community’s other recreational facilities. These include tennis courts, a beach and hiking trails.

You can go swimming, kayaking or canoeing on the lake in the summer and ice skate or play ice hockey on it in the winter.

But if you don’t feel like heading to the lake even though it’s just a block away, this Berwyn expanded Cape Cod house for sale comes with its own resort: A pool next to the basement game room. The pool in the fenced-in yard has an outdoor shower and adjacent patio for lounging. It’s also connected to the landscaped backyard, which is also oufitted for outdoor entertaining with shelves where you can mount candles built into its slate walls.

There may be other houses as attractive and nicely outfitted on the Main Line as this one, but very few of those come with their own year-round resort. This one does.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 4

BATHS: 3 full, 2 half

SQUARE FEET: 5,168

SALE PRICE: $2,150,000

OTHER STUFF: Since the 2005 expansion, this house also got a new roof and HardieBoard siding last year and new air conditioning this year. A $5,ooo capital contribution is due at purchase, and annual homeowners association dues of $2,240 covers maintenance and provision of the common amenities and roads in the community.

1102 Signal Hill Lane, Berwyn, PA 19312: Listing / Property Showcase [Hala Imms | BHHS Fox & Roach Realtors]