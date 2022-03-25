Just Listed in the Poconos: Huge Lakeside Contemporary in Lake Ariel

This lavishly outfitted house has decks galore so you can enjoy the view of the lake and your own boat dock.

Are you looking for a year-round Poconos hideout?

Then you really should consider this Lake Ariel lakeside contemporary house for sale.

One reason why: It happens to be located in The Hideout. This gated community upstream from Lake Wallenpaupack in Pike County has a plethora of amenities and activities that offer ways to enjoy all four seasons, including its own ski hill and lodge, a nine-hole golf course, tennis and basketball courts, a recreation center, an art gallery, a campground, parks, pools, beaches and more.

This house sits on the shore of the largest of The Hideout’s three lakes, the 198-acre Roamingwood Lake. It also sits right across Lakewood Court from the Tiki Bar, one of several restaurants The Hideout offers, and one of the Hideout’s beaches. And the ski hill and lodge are also not far away.

All this means you will be sitting pretty no matter when you choose to vacation if you make this house your own. And when you consider all the house itself has to offer, you will be sitting even prettier.

The house consists of a three-story main structure with a two-story side wing attached to it. The front door, in the side wing, takes you into the main kitchen and casual dining area.

This skylit space also has a gas fireplace and a wall of windows looking out on the side yard and lake.

The kitchen has ample cabinet space, a wine rack and a peninsula with bar seating.

It also has true professional-grade appliances: A Viking refrigerator-freezer and a Garland commercial range with four burners, two ovens, a grill, a griddle and a salamander.

Beyond this space you will find a guest bedroom, the dining room and the living room. All three of these spaces have access to the lower deck. The dining and living rooms are one, and the living room has a wood-burning fireplace.

So does the primary bedroom, one floor up. One of two primary bedroom suites in this house, it has a wood-burning fireplace and its own bar.

It also has its own private deck. Like the one below it and the ground-floor patio, it looks out onto the backyard and the steps down to your own private boat dock.

Its bathroom — and all the others in this Lake Ariel lakeside contemporary house for sale, while I’m at it — is very stylish and nicely outfitted. This bathroom has a tub with a rain shower head, a high-end toilet and a separate bidet. (The bathroom in the second primary suite and the one on the lower level have decorative stained-glass windows.)

Also on the top floor are a side room that could function as a nursery and a home office overlooking the entrance forecourt.

Below the main floor, the ground floor contains a den with yet another wood-burning fireplace next to the patio. The lower level also contains a bonus room, a wine cellar, and a fourth bedroom and bath. A den and full bath are located in the finished basement one floor down.

Steps lead down the sloping backyard from the patio to the boat dock. You’ll note that the dock is surrounded by another sizable deck, making it possible to entertain guests right on the water. (You could even serve food, though it would be a bit of a trek to bring it from the grill on the patio down to the lakeside.)

The second primary bedroom is located on the main floor of the side wing. Stairs from the foyer lead to an in-law/guest suite consisting of a bedroom with sitting area and fireplace and a second full kitchen. The in-law suite also has its own separate entrance from the forecourt.

All these features and amenities make this Lake Ariel lakeside contemporary house for sale the ideal year-round hideout for anyone who (a) has a large family (b) enjoys inviting guests to spend time with them (c) loves living large, period.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 5

BATHS: 4

SQUARE FEET: 5,818

SALE PRICE: $1,510,000

OTHER STUFF: A $1,900 annual homeowners association fee covers the operation and maintenance of the common facilities, amenities and roads within the community as well as trash removal. In addition, powerboating is permitted on Roamingwood Lake, but there are horsepower and motor type restrictions, and powerboat owners must meet liability insurance requirements. See the Lake/Marina Rules section of the Hideout Rules and Regulations for full details.

2267-2 Lakeview Court, Lake Ariel, PA 18436 [Walter J. Lewis | Keller Williams Real Estate — Stroudsburg]