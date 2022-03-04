Just Listed in the Poconos: Norman-Accented Neotraditional in Lords Valley

Not everyone wants to live in a log house or a rustic contemporary. This house was built for those other folks.

Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more.

I’ll bet some of you have gotten tired of the parade of similar-looking Poconos houses that have been showcased in this department of late. Haven’t you?

But like A-frames in the Rockies, rustic contemporary houses seem to be the coin of the realm when it comes to Poconos vacation homes.

To be fair, though, one can find attractive houses that break that mold all over the Poconos. This Lords Valley neotraditional house for sale is one of those.

What’s more, houses like this one usually don‘t appear in settings like this one. You’ll find this house situated on a wooded half-acre lot in the Hemlock Farms community, one of the largest and best-outfitted resort communities in the Poconos.

You will note that this young (17-year-old) neotraditional house has just a whiff of the Norman about it on the outside, especially in its large arched front door. Other elements, however, draw on several architectural traditions, including Colonial and English.

On the inside, however, this house is quite modern indeed, even with its more traditional decor. That may be why the listing agent calls this house “contemporary,” which

The front door opens immediately onto a soaring, two-story-high great room with a full-height stone fireplace.

This room, whose large windows and sliding doors flood it with natural light, is also one with the adjacent dining area and kitchen.

The open floor plan and the spacious rear deck make entertaining a crowd easy.

The kitchen and dining room have a slate tile floor, traditional cabinetry offering plenty of storage space, a large central island, stainless-steel appliances and a work desk. This space also has plenty of windows to let the sunshine in.

A family room off the kitchen offers a more intimate space for relaxation.

This house also offers one-floor living for its owner thanks to its main-floor primary suite. The spacious bedroom includes a sitting area nestled in the turret.

Its bathroom features dual vanities, a Jacuzzi soaking tub and a separate glass-enclosed stall shower.

The second floor contains a powder room and three more bedrooms, all with en-suite bathrooms. One of them, located over the two-car garage next to the kitchen, currently functions as a home office and has room enough to serve as a den or playroom.

The backyard of this Lords Valley neotraditional house for sale has cleared space beyond the deck but is otherwise ringed by woods, giving it a suitably rustic look to contrast with the more urbane appearance of the house itself.

And since it’s in Hemlock Farms, it also comes with a wealth of community amenities and activities. These include boating (non-motorized), fishing and ice skating on Hemlock Lake, beaches, swimming pools, courts for several different sports, a clubhouse with a year-round calendar of activities for young and old, and more. If you’re a duffer, you also have the option of joining the Lords Valley Country Club, located within but run separately from the community. And it has a wealth of affinity clubs, a library, three houses of worship and its own fire department.

In other words, this modern yet traditional house also comes with a year-round resort community thrown in. Very civilized, if you ask me.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 4

BATHS: 4 full, 1 half

SQUARE FEET: 5,597

SALE PRICE: $799,000

OTHER STUFF: An unfinished basement offers plenty of storage space. A $2,486 annual community association fee covers the operation and maintenance of the community amenities, road maintenance, trash removal, fire protection and security.

106 Comstock Dr., Lords Valley, PA 18428 [George Schmitt | Davis R. Chant Realtors]