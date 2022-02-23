Just Listed: Open Modern Co-Op on Rittenhouse Square

This super-stylish unit in the historic Rittenhouse Plaza can handle anything from intimate time together to sophisticated entertaining with ease.

Of the pre-World War II buildings facing Rittenhouse Square, the Rittenhouse Plaza is one of the classiest. The proto-Art Deco tower at 19th and Walnut dates to the height of the Jazz Age, but thanks to renovations carried out by the co-op’s owner-residents, it has been able to keep up with the times.

This Rittenhouse Square modern co-op for sale offers proof. This unit facing the square may date to 1926, but a much more recent makeover has turned it into a sleek modernist showpiece.

You enter the unit via a corridor foyer lined with custom-milled bookcases and a display nook for art. You also use this corridor to enter the primary bedroom, which faces west, and the second bedroom, which faces the building’s courtyard entrance. Both bedrooms have en-suite baths.

The corridor opens onto a spacious main living area that combines living, dining, cooking and entertaining functions.

On the right at the end of the corridor, the living-room area boasts a striking modern gas fireplace and a butler’s pantry with a beverage fridge and wet bar.

On the left you will find the casual dining area and kitchen. The granite tabletops match the kitchen countertops.

The kitchen contains plenty of storage and pantry space, including glass-front display cabinets. It also has an extra-large Sub-Zero side-by-side refrigerator-freezer, two more small fridges, a five-burner Wolf gas range, a Wolf double wall oven and a unique dishwasher with both a pull-out drawer and a regular door.

The formal dining room looks out over Rittenhouse Square and is located just beyond the kitchen.

Completing the living area is a game table next to the trio of large windows overlooking the square.

Just past this, an open entryway that can be closed off with pocket doors leads to a comfortable den or third bedroom. This room also has two built-in work desks and a media center, making it suitable for working from home.

A bonus room that contains storage cabinets and currently serves as a home gym is located next to this den. A full bath with a tub/shower combo is also located next to the den in a short hallway that also connects to the living room, making it accessible to your guests.

The primary bedroom is very nicely outfitted.

Along its entrance hall, a series of custom-milled storage closets culminate in a dressing table with a vanity. A large walk-in closet and smaller closets also line this hall.

The primary bathroom has a large quartz-topped double vanity and a glass-front shower with an overhead showerhead and a wand.

This unit perched 11 floors above Walnut Street has an enviable view of the square. And its location right on the square means that all the things that make Rittenhouse Square one of the city’s most prized addresses are just steps away from your building’s two entrances. A 24-hour concierge provides security and other services.

You could easily pay more for a luxe apartment right on Rittenhouse Square. But with all that this spacious Rittenhouse Square modern co-op for sale offers, why should you?

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 3

BATHS: 3

SQUARE FEET: 2,700

SALE PRICE: $1,950,000

OTHER STUFF: As this unit is located in a co-op apartment building, the buyer must pay a $1,250 non-refundable application fee in order to obtain the right to purchase the share of stock that allows you to occupy the unit. A fee equaling one percent of the purchase price is also due to the building if the application is approved. A monthly co-op fee of $3,663 covers building maintenance, insurance and common services. You may also obtain a deeded space in the Wanamaker House parking garage one block west with the purchase of this unit.

1901 Walnut St., Unit 11D, Philadelphia, PA 19103 [Margaux Genovese Pelegrin and Mary Genovese Colvin | On the Square Real Estate | Compass]