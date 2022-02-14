On the Market: Belgian Castle in Solebury

Built in 1950 by two architects, one of whom was a native Belgian, this house blends the Old and New Worlds together expertly.

Stone houses are not uncommon in Bucks County. But most of the time, they take their design cues from the Colonial period or classic farmhouses.

This Solebury Belgian castle for sale is a noteworthy exception to that rule. It looks more like something one would find in Villanova or Gladwyne, yet here it is, nestled amidst woods between Doylestown and New Hope. (And speaking of those two towns, the house has a Doylestown mailing address but lies in the Solebury-New Hope School District.)

It was built in 1950 and designed by a couple of architects who wanted to capture the spirit of Belgium, where one of them came from, and transport it to America. And they also incorporated some uniquely American features into the house’s design, as have subsequent owners.

One of the big ones: the Mercer tiles on the floors of several of the rooms in this house, including the vestibule and the open main hall at its end.

At the vestibule end, the room serves as a foyer; at the other, between the wood-stove fireplace and the French doors leading to the rear terrace, it serves as the dining room. In between lies a sitting area and the stairs.

That room wraps around the living room, which also has a fireplace and three sets of French doors that open onto the terrace.

The kitchen and casual dining area sit next to the dining-room end of the main room. Its Mercer-tile floor matches the one in the vestibule. It also has the ambiance of an ancient Belgian country kitchen and the features of a modern American one.

Beyond the dining room, a bookcase-lined family room connects to a bright sunroom.

And off the foyer you will find a wet bar and the primary bedroom suite. You enter the latter through a sitting room with a Mercer-tile floor and French doors leading to the rear terrace. A mudroom and half bath bracket the circular vestibule.

That room in turn connects to the primary bedroom, which has its own fireplace to warm it.

It also has three walk-in closets and dual bathrooms. One of those closets lies behind this elaborately carved set of doors in the corridor to the smaller bathroom.

Five more bedrooms, one currently used as a study, and three full baths, one en-suite, are located on the second floor.

Like the main salon and the dining room, that bedroom/study looks out on a stone terrace and garden.

The attractive garden was created by the botanist who owned this house after its original owners sold it. That garden is part of a 16-acre lot that ensures peace and quiet.

A breezeway connects the house to a three-car garage with a one-bedroom accessory apartment above it.

This Solebury Belgian castle for sale is located just outside the crossroads of Carversville. Lahaska, Solebury, New Hope, Cold Spring and Doylestown are all a short drive away.

And that makes this European confection a perfect all-American retreat.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 6

BATHS: 5 full, 1 half

SQUARE FEET: 7,232

SALE PRICE: $3,975,000

6166 Stovers Mill Rd., Doylestown, PA 18902 [Kevin Steiger | Kurfiss Sotheby’s International Realty]