Just Listed: Contemporary Condo in Newtown Square

While it may not have the cachet of Radnor, Newtown Square is one of those places you move to once you’ve arrived. But this condo lets you start out there.

It may not have the brand recognition of Wayne, Radnor, Villanova or Gladwyne, but Newtown Square in Delaware County ranks right up there with these storied suburbs for the well-to-do. After all, Newtown Township includes some of the land where the Radnor Hunt, the oldest fox hunting club in the country, conducted its hunts from 1886 until it moved to Malvern in 1931. And back in the Gilded Age, several other hunt clubs set up shop around the still-rural township.

So what’s this modest contemporary condo doing out here?

Giving young suburbanites a place to begin their journey of homeownership, that’s what.

Much of Newtown Square still has a rural feel to it thanks in large part to its never having had train service. The Greene Countrie Village condominium development, where you will find this Newtown Square starter condo for sale, is a notable exception to that rule.

Similarly, in contrast to not only the large multimillion-dollar country estates one still finds out this way but also to the upmarket mass-customized developments Toll Brothers has been building in the area, Greene Countrie Village contains more modest residences with much, much more modest price tags, if this unit is any guide.

That modest price, in this case, gets you a very attractive bi-level contemporary condo in a heavily wooded setting.

Its upper floor contains the living and sleeping quarters. On one side of the floor is a bright living room with a marble fireplace and a large sliding door leading out onto its balcony.

On the other is a large bedroom with its own private balcony looking out on those woods. A laundry separates the two rooms.

The lower level contains the working quarters and dining space.

Off the dining room is a nook where you can set up a home office, as here.

On the other side of the dining room is the kitchen. While it’s in great shape, it looks like it hasn’t been brought in line with current tastes. But if the appliances all work, does it really need to be?

Also on this level is the full bath, which has battenboard wainscoting, a nice touch.

The top photo suggests that there is a room on the lower level that opens onto a fenced-in patio, but neither the listing copy nor the interior photos admit to its existence.

Of course, you’re not scoping out properties in Newtown Square for their walkability — unless you can find something in Ellis Reserve, you’re going to be driving wherever you want to go. The garden-apartment-style community that includes this Newtown Square starter condo for sale is almost as convenient to Wayne as it is to the heart of Newtown Square, and from the latter, it’s a short trip to the Blue Route in Havertown. This means you will be in easy reach of destinations from King of Prussia to Philadelphia International Airport at all but the most congested times of day.

So if you’re a confirmed suburbanite looking for housing you can afford to buy, then this condo has your name on it. It’s so affordable that even after you tack on the condo association fee, your monthly payment will still be less than the rent on a similarly sized apartment.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 1

BATHS: 1

SQUARE FEET: 910

SALE PRICE: $179,900

OTHER STUFF: Real estate tech is supposed to enable house-hunters to find properties anywhere on any site as soon as they hit the multiple listing service. That’s not the case here: This house has been available on Zillow and Realtor.com for about 18 hours now but still appears as “off market” on the website of the brokerage that’s marketing it.

155 W. Kenilworth Circle, Newtown Square, PA 19073 [William Holder and Timothy R. Aiken | RE/MAX Classic via Zillow]