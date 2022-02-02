On the Market: Norman-Accented Resort House in Moorestown

This expansive house on a three-acre lot lets you vacation year-round without leaving home.

Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more.

Would you believe that the rambling Norman-inspired manor you see above is located in Moorestown?

Believe it, for it is.

However, it’s as far from Moorestown’s historic 19th-century center as it’s possible to get, both geographically and in spirit.

This Moorestown Norman manor house for sale was built in 1995 right next to Rancocas Creek, Moorestown Township’s northern border. It sits on a three-acre lot at the end of a cul-de-sac lane, which means that privacy is assured.

And while you can spot both I-295 and the New Jersey Turnpike crossing Rancocas Creek upstream from your boatslip, they’re far enough away that the traffic won’t disturb your peace.

And you will not only enjoy peace and quiet here, but you will also enjoy a host of indoor and outdoor leisure and recreational activities.

Having given you a glimpse of the outside, let’s go inside now.

The main entrance to this manor is dressed to impress. The foyer rises three stories high, with a wraparound staircase connecting the three floors. A powder room for guests is located off the foyer.

Pass under the second-floor hallway bridge to enter the sunken living room. Its ceiling rises only two stories, but that’s plenty tall enough, especially with a huge bow window looking out on its backyard.

Its other focal point is a wood-burning fireplace, one of three in this house.

Open to the living room is the formal dining room. It has French doors that open onto the rear terrace, enough room for a dining table that can seat 10, and a wet bar.

The wet bar is a nice convenience and lets you handle a large indoor-outdoor dinner and cocktail party. But it’s also necessary because the dining room is on the opposite side of the house from the kitchen. Fortunately, the corridor crossing the main floor is wide enough that carrying hot dishes over shouldn’t lead to mishaps.

The kitchen is set up for casual entertaining and family gatherings. It has bar seating around its island and a sunny breakfast nook next to it. It’s also outfitted with top-drawer appliances and plenty of cabinet space.

A pass-through window connects the kitchen to the adjacent family room, which lies between the kitchen and the living room. Its fireplace shares a chimney with the one in the living room.

The third fireplace resides in the study, which sits just beyond the dining room. It has the dark-wood built-in bookcases often found in traditional home offices, but it looks brighter than most thanks to its light-colored walls.

And on the far side of the kitchen is a solarium with a balcony overlook and stone tile floor. A full bath located next to the solarium also comes in handy for anyone using the pool just outside it. A three-car garage is located just past the solarium.

The second floor contains five of the house’s six bedrooms. The primary suite is located over the dining room and library.

In addition to two large walk-in closets, it has an elegant primary bathroom with a shower closet, dual vanities and a clawfoot tub. Two hall baths serve the three middle bedrooms, and a third sits just outside the fifth bedroom, over the garage. That bedroom has an extra-large walk-in closet that can serve as storage space.

The sixth bedroom, on the third floor, could also serve as a playroom or home gym. There’s room to install an en-suite bath in the unfinished attic next to it.

Heading back outside, you will find a terrace off the solarium that connects to the pool and its poolside cabana. Between the pool and the creek you will find a tennis court ringed by trees.

A covered porch rings the breakfast nook and connects to the solarium terrace.

The terrace off the dining room opens onto a huge manicured lawn.

At the far end of the lawn, a patio looks out onto Rancocas Creek.

And from the patio, a ramp leads to your own boat dock, where you can moor both human- and motor-powered boats.

The windows in both the study and the primary bathroom overlook a manicured English garden.

See? They thought of everything in outfitting this Moorestown Norman manor house for sale. And even though it can be your own year-round vacation retreat, you will no doubt want to leave it every so often. It’s a straight shot down Borton Landing Road from the subdivision containing this house to Moorestown’s charming Main Street, and the Moorestown Mall is just a little further away. There’s also a nature preserve next to Boundary Creek, just a short distance down Creek Road from your subdivision.

And if you want to travel a little farther, just turn left instead of right on Creek Road and you will be at I-295 in just a few minutes.

And all of these things are in Moorestown, too.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 6

BATHS: 4 full, 1 half

SQUARE FEET: 6,404

SALE PRICE: $3,200,000

OTHER STUFF: With a nine-zone climate-control system, every member of your family and each of your guests should be able to achieve perfect comfort.

42 Landing Court, Moorestown, NJ 08057 [Gina Kassak | Coldwell Banker Realty]