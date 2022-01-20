Just Listed: Custom Modern House in New Hope

Work on this stunning property hasn’t even started yet. That means you have a chance to really make a statement.

New Hope is famous for its tolerant, anything-goes attitude and its charming, historic town center.

This New Hope custom modern house for sale will definitely make history, and it also shows that just about anything really is possible in this artsy community.

If you’re a fan of modern architecture, this house will truly be a work of art — if these renderings from architect Ralph Fey are any guide.

And because work on “The Pinnacle” has yet to begin, you have an opportunity to outfit it as you please.

The basic package, however, is awfully damn impressive to begin with. Sitting right on the Delaware Riverbank just north of the center of town, it’s designed to make the most of its waterfront site.

Just look at its deckalicious Delaware elevation, for instance. In addition to the patio with its infinity pool and the deck right next to the boat dock, there are four more balconies with great views of the river.

And on the landward side, the house has two more balconies overlooking its entrance court. Your guests will have no problem finding parking there, and you can store three cars in the attached garage.

The inside is just as dramatic as the outside. Its focal point: the two-story-high main living area.

Its living room features a stone fireplace and full-height windows facing the decks and river.

And even the one-story kitchen has a high beamed ceiling. Bedrooms sit over the kitchen and in the wing beyond the fireplace, and you can see a wine storage room in this view.

“We designed this house to attract a Hamptons/Miami buyer, someone who loves a sophisticated modern home with the best views money can buy,” the listing agent, Revital M. Haviv of Addison Wolfe Real Estate, writes in an email.

It may simply be a happy coincidence that the agent’s first name contains three of the four syllables of “revitalize.” Not, mind you, that New Hope needs revitalization; it’s quite lively as it is now. But I’m willing to wager that this one-of-a-kind New Hope custom modern house for sale will get people talking as it rises just north of the center of town.

And if you agree with Oscar Wilde that the only thing worse than being talked about is not being talked about, you will no doubt want to seize this opportunity to become the talk of New Hope.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 4

BATHS: 4 full, 2 half

SQUARE FEET: 7,740

SALE PRICE: $7,499,000

130 N. Main St., New Hope, PA 18938 [Revi Haviv | Addison Wolfe Real Estate]