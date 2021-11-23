Just Listed: Renovated Alley Trinity in Queen Village

Not only does this trinity have plenty of charm, it has something even more attractive: an affordable price tag.

Would-be first-time homebuyers all ask themselves this question: Is it better for us to buy or rent?

The answers vary as much as the would-be buyers do, and they may not necessarily be simple. For some, the opportunity to build wealth might take a backseat to the desire not to have to worry about maintenance. For others, it may be the amount they would have to pay for a house they want that scares them away from buying.

This renovated Queen Village trinity house for sale comes with none of these potential pitfalls, save the one about maintenance. But since this charmer on one of those Eurostyle pedestrian paths got a total makeover very recently, you will have plenty of time to set aside money for repairs when the need arises.

And you will have money to set aside, too, for as the listing for this house notes, “You couldn’t rent this sweet two-bedroom trinity for what your monthly mortgage payment will be.”

And for less than $1,200 per month (assuming the usual down payment and financing), you will get yourself a very attractive house in great condition.

This is a pure trinity with its kitchen in the basement. The living room on the main floor has a working fireplace, built-in shelves behind a door and a hatch that will allow you to hoist appliances down to or up from the kitchen.

But again, since these appliances are all new, you won’t need to use it for a while.

The eat-in kitchen boasts butcher-block countertops and under-cabinet lighting. It also contains the house’s laundry.

Getting the rest of your furniture into and out of this trinity will be easier than usual because the original box spiral staircase got replaced by an open metal one. That means that you should be able to haul your mattress and bed frame piece by piece up to the primary bedroom on the top floor.

The second floor contains a second bedroom that makes a great home office.

You will also find the nicely redone bathroom on this floor.

This renovated Queen Village trinity house for sale has no outdoor space attached to it, but with plenty of greenery and outdoor space nearby, this shouldn’t be an issue. Cianfrani Park sits a mere two blocks west of here, Palumbo Park is about the same distance away to the southwest, and Weccacoe Playground lies three blocks to the southeast. Several other parks and playgrounds and the Delaware riverfront also lie within walking distance.

So do great dining and shopping options. These include South Street, Head House Square, the restaurants around Bainbridge Green and the shops along Fabric Row. You’re also close to the Italian Market and two supermarkets at 10th and South streets.

Combine all the creature comforts this trinity has to offer with everything that’s around it and its sale price becomes even more of a bargain. The answer to the question “Rent or buy?”, then, should be a no-brainer.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 2

BATHS: 1

SQUARE FEET: 647

SALE PRICE: $249,000

506-B Clymer St., Philadelphia, PA 19147 [Benjamin M. Camp | Elfant Wissahickon Realtors]