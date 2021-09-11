On the Market in the Poconos: Colonial Next to Golf Course in East Stroudsburg

For those who prefer their outdoor activities a little less backwoodsy, this little piece of the Main Line in the Poconos with a golf course beyond its backyard should fill the bill.

The Radnor Hunt this ain’t, but this East Stroudsburg Colonial house for sale will no doubt make any Main Liner feel right at home.

That’s because this house backs up onto the Great Bear Golf Club, a private club whose golf course is open to the public. Designed by Jack Nicklaus, the Great Bear course claims the No. 1 spot among public golf courses in Pennsylvania.

You can either use the links as a member of the general public or you can join the golf club. Becoming a club member lets you access the links anytime without paying greens fees. It also lets you reserve tee times up to three weeks in advance, and you can also use the club’s pool and tennis courts. Membership also gives you a discount on purchase in the club’s pro shop and reciprocal privileges at the 26 other courses in Pennsylvania, Missouri, Vermont and the Southeast operated by Brown Golf Management.

Now, about the house that comes with the golf club.

It’s a classic center-hall Colonial built in 1985.

Well, actually, it departs from the classic form in several ways, starting with the oval foyer and curved grand staircase.

To the right of the front of the foyer lies what in any other center-hall Colonial would be the formal living room but in this one feels like something of an afterthought. You can see a piece of it from the piano room located right behind it.

To the left, you find a full-sized formal dining room.

And straight through the foyer at the back is the two-story-high great room, which has the classic fireplace that would otherwise grace the living room.

A balcony from the second-floor hallway overlooks the great room, and a pass-through opening connects it to the kitchen and breakfast room.

Of course, the kitchen is also directly connected to the dining room. And it’s very nicely outfitted, with built-in wine racks and shelves for your cookbooks.

Also on the main floor are a powder room and a home office with a stone tile floor.

Four bedrooms surround the second-floor hallway. Two of them share a hall bath, while the other two have en-suite bathrooms.

The primary suite has an extra-spacious bedroom and large walk-in closets.

Its bathroom is equally sumptuous, with dual vanities, a soaking tub and a glass-enclosed shower.

In back, a paved patio and a deck overlook the spacious backyard.

From the backyard, you can get a glimpse of the golf course through the trees.

And that takes care of the Main Line portion of what this East Stroudsburg Colonial house for sale has to offer. The Poconos portion begins right across Hidden Lake Drive.

This house sits across the street from Hidden Lake Park, part of the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area. Turn in either direction from your driveway and you will soon reach an access road leading to the lake; the closest one is just 500 feet from this house. Here you can fish, hike, picnic and explore the park’s nearly 200 lakes and ponds.

As I said, the Radnor Hunt this ain’t. But it does offer you a little bit of that Main Line feeling while also giving you the full Poconos experience.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 4

BATHS: 3 full, 1 half

SQUARE FEET: 4,111

SALE PRICE: $599,900

OTHER STUFF: The earth heats and cools this house thanks to its geothermal heating and cooling system. A $1,400 annual homeowners association fee covers maintenance of the community’s roads and common facilities. Its sale price was reduced by $5,000 on Aug. 11th.

433 Hidden Lake Dr., East Stroudsburg, PA 18302 [Jesse L. Rodriguez | Keller Williams Real Estate — Stroudsburg]