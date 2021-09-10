Just Listed at the Shore: Renovated Colonial in Margate

This classic center-hall Colonial in the tony Parkway section got a top-to-bottom makeover three years ago that preserved its character while making it better than new.

Margate is home not only to one of the country’s oldest beachside tourist attractions — Lucy the elephant, built in 1884 — but to an outstanding collection of elegant Shore houses built in the early decades of the last century.

Some of these houses were once summer residences for well-known Philadelphians. We don’t know whether this renovated Margate Colonial house for sale belonged to such a family, but we do know this:

It’s located in the Parkway section of Margate, which is every bit as tony as St. Leonard’s Tract in neighboring Ventnor.

It sits just a little more than one block, and just eight houses, from the ocean, which you can see from its street side.

And it received a total makeover in 2018 courtesy of Van Duyne Builders, who did an excellent job of adding all sorts of modern amenities to this house without altering its traditional character. Its pine floors and mahogany inlays sparkle, and its woodwork and trim all look better than new.

The house is actually oriented sideways to the street, which means its front entrance is located along its driveway.

On the street side of the foyer, a classic Colonial living room with built-ins and a fireplace got refreshed with a stylish modern light fixture.

Archways on either side of the fireplace lead to an airy sunroom.

On the other side of the foyer is an open space that combines the formal dining room, kitchen and breakfast nook.

The kitchen boasts traditional cabinetry and modern Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances. Its large center island provides extra workspace. Next to the dining nook, a door leads to the combination laundry room/pantry and the door to the backyard.

Five bedrooms occupy the house’s upper two floors. Each of the three bedrooms on the second floor have en-suite baths, while the two on the third share a bathroom.

The primary bedroom lies at the street end of the second floor. Its bedroom has a sitting room attached to it.

It also has dual closets and a bathroom with dual vanities and a large glass-front shower.

And it has its own private deck that looks out on the street and offers views of the ocean at its end.

The private deck is also not the only nice outdoor space included with this house. Because it sits on a large 47-foot-by-103.5-foot lot, it has room for an ample backyard enveloping its detached garage.

Nicely landscaped, the backyard includes a seating area and a dining area with room for a grill. And it has an outdoor shower, a Shore-house must-have.

The dining area sits behind the one-car garage, which also includes a shed in its rear.

That shed has been converted into a studio. It could also serve as a home office or guest bedroom.

Margate’s downtown, a short drive or roughly 10-minute walk from here, offers a variety of boutiques and dining options for when you don’t want to cook, hang out on the beach or relax in your backyard.

Which means that this renovated Margate Colonial house for sale offers you Shore living at its best: a blend of style, tranquility and convenience.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 5

BATHS: 4 full, 1 half

SQUARE FEET: Not available

SALE PRICE: $2,995,000

18 S. Vendome Ave., Margate, NJ 08402 [Mark Arbeit | RE/MAX Platinum Properties]