Just Listed: Renovated Rowhouse in Lower Moyamensing

This classic Philadelphia rowhouse got a total makeover that respects its heritage while giving it a whiff of farmhouse flair.

Lower Moyamensing, or “LoMo” as residents call it, is one of those in-between neighborhoods. South of East Passyunk and west of Whitman, it lacks the liveliness of the former and the shopping centers and legendary steak shops of the latter. It’s just far enough away from the stadiums for you not to hear the noise on game days, though you can see the fireworks when they’re set off.

You could say, though people will give you funny looks if you do, that relative to the rest of South Philly, living in LoMo is like living in the country.

Or at least you might think you’re living in a farmhouse if you move into this renovated Lower Moyamensing rowhouse for sale.

That’s because the renovators who remade this house took some of their design inspiration from farmhouse style.

Granted, exposed brick walls like the main-floor accent wall in the living room are very much urbane.

But head back to the kitchen and you will see that the cabinetry and sink take their cues from the farm. So does the light fixture hanging over the sink, even though it would also be right at home over the entrance to a factory or warehouse, like those found nearby.

That face basin in the first-floor powder room looks pretty countrified to us as well.

Head out back from the kitchen, however, and there’s no mistaking this place for the farm. But its cement patio is brightly colored and should lift your spirits.

The second floor contains two decent-sized bedrooms and one large one with extra closet space.

All three share an updated classic hall bathroom lined with large subway tile.

The basement can be used as storage space as is, or you could finish it to create a rec room or media room, as it has studs already in place to hang drywall from.

And while LoMo may not have lots of activity going on within it, it’s close to several South Philly neighborhoods that are activity-packed.

And that makes tins renovated Lower Moyamensing rowhouse for sale a very nice citified “country retreat.”

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 3

BATHS: 2 full, 1 half

SQUARE FEET: 1,040

SALE PRICE: $349,900

914 Daly St., Philadelphia, PA 19148 [Tosha M. Giovannone and Morgan Lopergolo | Tosha Giovannone Team | Coldwell Banker Realty]