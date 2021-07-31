Just Listed at the Shore: Double Feature in Ocean City

The evolution of the modern Shore house in two residences, now being marketed as a single property.

Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more.

Would you like to see how summer houses at the Shore have evolved (some might say “mutated”) since World War II?

If you have the scratch, you can buy the evolution right now by acquiring this pair of Ocean City waterside houses for sale.

The package consists of two houses, each on their own lot, in a marina development on Ocean City’s bay side. Together they make for an interesting case study of how tastes have changed over the years. The two real estate agents who are jointly marketing them, however, are selling them as something else: One is pitching them as a great family compound, while the other is hinting that these might make a great teardown to make way for something even bigger and grander than the newer house on this plot.

I’m going to take them as they are now, for both are in excellent condition and can be enjoyed in their current state.

The older of the two houses, at 4 Grenada Lane, is a rancher that I would estimate dates to somewhere between 1955 and 1965.

It has been renewed with a modern open main living area, recently upgraded kitchen and updated bathrooms, but it otherwise retains its modest dimensions and amenities.

That includes its bedrooms. The rancher has three of those and two bathrooms. Presumably, one of those bathrooms is inside the primary bedroom, and the rest of the house shares a hall bath.

It does, however, have a very nice-sized deck facing the lagoon and boat slip.

The newer house next door at 2 Grenada Lane looks like it was built no earlier than 1990, and it has the configuration, space and amenities of modern Shore houses.

Like a two-story-high living room.

An elegant dining room-kitchen combo whose kitchen features top-drawer appliances and an island with bar seating.

And two sunrooms, one off the living room, the other at the marina end of the second floor.

The newer house also has three bedrooms, but it also has three bathrooms.

One of them is part of a much bigger primary suite that’s wired for sound. It also has a huge walk-in closet and a double-sided electric fireplace.

The other side of the fireplace faces the snazzy master bathroom, which also has a large walk-in shower and a soaking tub.

Together, these two Ocean City waterside houses for sale have 95 feet of frontage on the lagoon.

In either case, this bundle of two Ocean City waterside houses for sale would indeed be great for a large family to buy. As for what to do with it once you buy it, well, you could keep it as it is and simply swap which of your relatives gets to stay in which house when they all come down for a vacation at the same time. Or you could do as that one agent hints and turn the entire plot into a little piece of Avalon in Ocean City. I know what I would love to see happen, but hey, you’re buying it, not me.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 6 (3 in each house)

BATHS: 5 (3 in the larger house, 2 in the smaller)

SQUARE FEET: Not available

SALE PRICE: $5,200,000

OTHER STUFF: The sellers are also willing to sell each lot and house separately.

2 & 4 Grenada Lane, Ocean City, N.J. 08226 [William P. Albrecht | Compass Real Estate — Avalon]

2 & 4 Grenada Lane, Ocean City, N.J. 08226 [William Godfrey | Marr Real Estate Agency]