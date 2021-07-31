News

Just Listed at the Shore: Double Feature in Ocean City

The evolution of the modern Shore house in two residences, now being marketed as a single property.

houses for sale Ocean City waterfront duo exteriors water view

These two houses, probably built close to a half-century apart, reflect how tastes in vacation houses have changed over the years. These two houses, at 2 and 4 Grenada Lane, Ocean City, N.J. 08224, are being offered for sale as a single package. | Photos: Anthony Priest Photography via Cape May County MLS/Marr Real Estate Agency or *South Jersey Shore Regional MLS/Compass Real Estate — Avalon (including this photo)

Would you like to see how summer houses at the Shore have evolved (some might say “mutated”) since World War II?

If you have the scratch, you can buy the evolution right now by acquiring this pair of Ocean City waterside houses for sale.

The package consists of two houses, each on their own lot, in a marina development on Ocean City’s bay side. Together they make for an interesting case study of how tastes have changed over the years. The two real estate agents who are jointly marketing them, however, are selling them as something else: One is pitching them as a great family compound, while the other is hinting that these might make a great teardown to make way for something even bigger and grander than the newer house on this plot.

I’m going to take them as they are now, for both are in excellent condition and can be enjoyed in their current state.

houses for sale Ocean City waterfront duo 4 Granada court exterior

Street elevation, 4 Grenada Lane

The older of the two houses, at 4 Grenada Lane, is a rancher that I would estimate dates to somewhere between 1955 and 1965.

houses for sale Ocean City waterfront duo 4 Granada Court living room

Living room, 4 Grenada Lane

houses for sale Ocean City waterfront duo 4 Granada Court dining room

Dining room, 4 Grenada Lane*

houses for sale Ocean City waterfront duo 4 Granada Court kitchen

Kitchen, 4 Grenada Lane

It has been renewed with a modern open main living area, recently upgraded kitchen and updated bathrooms, but it otherwise retains its modest dimensions and amenities.

4 Granada Court bedroom

Bedroom, 4 Grenada Lane

4 Granada Court bathroom

Bathroom, 4 Grenada Lane

That includes its bedrooms. The rancher has three of those and two bathrooms. Presumably, one of those bathrooms is inside the primary bedroom, and the rest of the house shares a hall bath.

4 Granada Court deck

Deck, 4 Grenada Lane*

It does, however, have a very nice-sized deck facing the lagoon and boat slip.

Front elevation, 2 Granada Court

Front elevation, 2 Grenada Lane

The newer house next door at 2 Grenada Lane looks like it was built no earlier than 1990, and it has the configuration, space and amenities of modern Shore houses.

2 Granada Court living room

Living room, 2 Grenada Lane

Like a two-story-high living room.

2 Granada Court dining room

Dining room, 2 Grenada Lane*

2 Granada Court kitchen

Kitchen, 2 Grenada Lane

An elegant dining room-kitchen combo whose kitchen features top-drawer appliances and an island with bar seating.

Lower sunroom, 2 Granada Court

Lower sunroom, 2 Grenada Lane

2 Granada Court upper sunroom

Upper sunroom, 2 Grenada Lane

And two sunrooms, one off the living room, the other at the marina end of the second floor.

The newer house also has three bedrooms, but it also has three bathrooms.

2 Granada Court primary bedroom

Primary bedroom, 2 Grenada Lane

One of them is part of a much bigger primary suite that’s wired for sound. It also has a huge walk-in closet and a double-sided electric fireplace.

2 Granada Court primary bathroom

Primary bathroom, 2 Grenada Lane

The other side of the fireplace faces the snazzy master bathroom, which also has a large walk-in shower and a soaking tub.

2 Granada Place deck

Deck, 2 Grenada Lane, boat dock and lagoon*

Together, these two Ocean City waterside houses for sale have 95 feet of frontage on the lagoon.

In either case, this bundle of two Ocean City waterside houses for sale would indeed be great for a large family to buy. As for what to do with it once you buy it, well, you could keep it as it is and simply swap which of your relatives gets to stay in which house when they all come down for a vacation at the same time. Or you could do as that one agent hints and turn the entire plot into a little piece of Avalon in Ocean City. I know what I would love to see happen, but hey, you’re buying it, not me.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 6 (3 in each house)

BATHS:  5 (3 in the larger house, 2 in the smaller)

SQUARE FEET: Not available

SALE PRICE: $5,200,000

OTHER STUFF: The sellers are also willing to sell each lot and house separately.

2 & 4 Grenada Lane, Ocean City, N.J. 08226 [William P. Albrecht | Compass Real Estate — Avalon]
2 & 4 Grenada Lane, Ocean City, N.J. 08226 [William Godfrey | Marr Real Estate Agency]

 

