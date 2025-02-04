This Fitler Club Wedding Transported Guests to a Glamorous Speakeasy

And the band made everyone feel like they were at a concert.

When Rebecca Feinstein and Jeffrey Miller connected on a dating app, they were shocked to realize they’d grown up a mere three miles apart in Bucks County and attended the same college, West Chester University. “It made us wonder where else our paths may have crossed!” says Rebecca. The two finally met up in Manayunk for their first date — a dinner that wound into bar-hopping until last call, as neither wanted the night to end. Jeff, a financial adviser, proposed to Rebecca, who owns a pet-sitting business, during a trip to California’s Napa Valley in 2022. And in November 2023, the Port Richmond couple wed before 230 guests at the Fitler Club, a private social guild, boutique hotel, coworking hub, and event venue in Center City. New Pace Weddings photographed all the fun.

Their theme — “glamorous speakeasy” — played into the venue’s modern industrial design, made even more stunning by the team at renowned Philly-based Evantine Design. (Chelsea Johnson of Kaleidoscope Weddings provided coordination and planning.) “Every detail was crafted to fit our aesthetic — the tablescapes, the abundance of flowers and floating candles, the lit-up glittering dance floor,” says Rebecca.

The ballroom was draped in ivory fabric, the dance floor was dappled with lighting effects, and the tables featured dramatic arrangements of flowers including hydrangea, calla lilies, ranunculus, peonies, and Phalaenopsis orchids.

During cocktail hour, guests sampled seafood from a table anchored by a grand ice sculpture that encased real flowers.

The cake, by Nutmeg Cake Design, was a three-tier confection, dressed in marbleized swirls — vanilla chocolate chunk with buttercream.

The enchantment stretched beyond the decor. After reciting their personal vows in a touching ceremony, Rebecca and Jeff spun around the dance floor to “Until I Found You,” by Stephen Sanchez, and later sang along with their friends and family to the music of Sugar Lane. “The energy of the band was electric,” Rebecca says. “It truly felt like we were at a concert.”

And just like at a concert, there was an encore: an after-party in the Fitler Club’s Trophy Room, a bar and lounge tricked out with a bowling alley, billiards table, photo booth, and plenty of old-school arcade games.

THE DETAILS

Photographer & Videographer: New Pace Weddings | Venue: Fitler Club | Event Design & Florals: Evantine Design | Event Planning & Coordination: Chelsea Johnson of Kaleidoscope Weddings | Catering: Fitler Club | Cake: Nutmeg Cake Design | Gown: Ines Di Santo | Veil: Monique Lhuillier | Tuxedo: Darianna Bridal & Tuxedo | Rings: Hamilton Jewelers (wedding bands); Bernie Robbins Jewelers (engagement ring) | Hair & Makeup: High Tech Hair Studio | Attendants’ Attire: Azazie | Invitations: Papertree Studio | Officiant: Marlene Katz (Rebecca’s aunt) | Music: Sugar Lane Band from Hank Lane Music & Productions

Published as “Rebecca & Jeff” in the December 2024/January 2025 issue of Philadelphia magazine.

