A Black-Tie Ballroom Extravaganza at Union Trust

Cascading cream and white florals and candles aplenty amped up the glam factor.

For the fall 2023 wedding of Rachel Rau and Reno Franchetti, hundreds of candles helped set the scene at Union Trust, a grand 19th-century former bank in Washington Square West. The pair — she’s the co-owner of an insurance agency; he’s an associate director of business development — had full intentions of throwing an iconic affair. “We wanted to look back at our wedding photos and not be able to time-stamp when it was,” Rachel says. “We tried to stick to classic themes over new trends.”

Their love story is also classic. Rachel, a Blackwood, New Jersey, native, and Reno, from nearby Bellmawr, knew each other growing up, but it wasn’t until adulthood brought them both to Philadelphia that they connected romantically, with a first date at Double Knot in 2018. Three years later, in December 2021, the South Philly couple got engaged at Longwood Gardens before celebrating at the W Philadelphia.

Beyond candles, Rachel and Reno’s celebration was photographed by Afrik Armando and brought to life by a top-notch vendor team led by event designer Kyle Michelle Weddings. Highlights included cascading cream and white floral arrangements by Fabufloras Floral & Event Design, a black-tie dress code, a picturesque seating chart from Hammer & Stain, sparklers, soft-pretzel party favors, and — most notably — falling “snow” during their first dance, to “Lifetime,” by Justin Bieber. Yes, seriously.

Rachel’s accessories included Christian Louboutin and Jimmy Choo heels, a Fendi purse, and gloves by Untamed Petals.

For her costume change, Rachel donned a short, sparkly number custom-made by Taylor Ross.

The bride’s attendants were free to choose the black dress that suited them.

With Kyle Michelle Weddings overseeing event design, the couple enlisted woodworking studio Hammer & Stain in Haddon Township to create their large-scale seating chart. They submitted a photo of what they wanted and were blown away by the result.



At the reception, transparent resin chairs, rows of candles on long tables, and a mix of blooms (and more candles) on circular tables amped up the drama in the ballroom.

The sweetheart table was draped in hydrangeas, ‘Playa Blanca’ roses and phalaenopsis orchids. The ceremony backdrop was repurposed for the reception.

Live painter Adelle Marcero beautifully depicted the Union Trust’s architecture.

And the couple pulled out all the stops for their dance-floor moments, from “snow” to sparklers.

“To make it snow indoors during our first dance as husband and wife was very special to us,” Rachel says. “It was a detail we didn’t tell our guests about beforehand, so it was a lot of fun watching their reactions.”

THE DETAILS

Photographer: Afrik Armando | Venue: Union Trust | Event Coordination: Kyle Michelle Weddings | Florals: Kerry Fabrizio of Fabufloras Floral & Event Design | Catering: Finley Catering | Cake: The Master’s Baker | Gowns: Jane Hill (bridal gown); custom dress by Taylor Ross (second look) | Gloves: Untamed Petals | Shoes: Christian Louboutin and Jimmy Choo | Purse: Fendi | Tuxedo: Enzo Sartori by Enzo Custom | Rings: Golden Nugget Jewelers | Hair: Tyler Mascio of the Vault Beauty Lab | Makeup: Brielle Zangari | Barber: Steven Phean of Blokes Barbershop & Gentleman’s Emporium | Invitations: Minted | Officiant: Dominic Fahey | Transportation: Philadelphia Trolley Works | Music: Paul Knox of SCE Event Group (DJ); Emily Simone (violinist) | Videographer: His & Hers Productions | Photo Booth: Center City Photo | Seating Chart: Hammer & Stain | Signage: Chick Invitations | Rentals: Vision Furniture Event Rentals and PH Design | Live Painter: Adelle Marcero

Published as “Rachel & Reno” in the Summer/Fall 2024 issue of Philadelphia Wedding.

