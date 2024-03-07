The Punk Rock Las Vegas Wedding of WMMR’s Marisa Magnatta

The couple planned their elopement in just a few weeks.

Delivering the latest in style, inspiration, helpful tips and tricks, and everything else you need to know to plan the perfect Philly wedding.

Not many people can say keeping up with the construction of a museum inspired their wedding, but not many people are Marisa Magnatta, producer of WMMR’s Preston & Steve show, and her now-husband, Matt Lindenmuth, a craft beer salesman.

The venue in question? The Punk Rock Museum — in Las Vegas. “We’re punk rockers,” Marisa says. “When the museum was being built, with a wedding chapel in addition to the exhibits, I said, ‘Should we be the first people to do this? Let’s go.’”

And so they went, planning an elopement in a few weeks — without even being engaged. (They met in 2014 and started dating in 2018.) They bought plane tickets and recruited a friend to meet them in Vegas to be their officiant. “We rolled in; we had a drink in the bar at noon,” Matt says of their ensuing union. “It was all of five minutes. We went into a half-finished chapel with photos of Sid and Nancy on the walls.”

Marisa and Matt later headed to a tattoo shop for everlasting wedding bands and had dinner at Vetri Cucina atop the Palms Casino Resort, in a nod to their hometown.

Will there be an equally monumental Philly reception? “We’re waiting for the moment we can plan an epic party,” Marisa says. “Maybe spring, when no football is on.”

THE DETAILS

Photographer: Jamie Y Photography | Venue: The Punk Rock Museum

Published as “Marisa & Matt” in the Winter/Spring 2024 issue of Philadelphia Wedding.

Get more great content from Philadelphia Wedding:

FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM | NEWSLETTER

Getting married? Start and end your wedding planning journey with Philadelphia Weddings' guide to the best wedding vendors in the city.