This Bride Created Table Numbers Out of Painters’ Palettes for Her Wedding

The groom’s dad built the triangular ceremony structure.

Delivering the latest in style, inspiration, helpful tips and tricks, and everything else you need to know to plan the perfect Philly wedding.

While we love all the incredible wedding designers and florists in the Philadelphia area, it’s often refreshing to see couples flex their creative muscles with DIY touches, like the time one bride made ceramic vases using bits of Philadelphia rocks. Or there was the groom who designed 3-D-printed place-card holders in honor of Matisse. This Riverdale Manor wedding featured a vibrant artistic theme brought to life by the bride, who dreamed up the signage, stationery, flowers and overall event design. Emily Wren Photography snapped all of the special touches; discover them below.

The alphabet had a little something to do with how Grace Fox and Tyler Good first met. The two were in the same homeroom throughout high school in Elizabethtown, separated only by Josh Ginder, their future officiant. But they didn’t get together until after college.

Their first date came when Tyler, who was living in Denver at the time, visited Grace in Fishtown. She took him for coffee (La Colombe), beers (Evil Genius) and on a general tour of her then-neighborhood. “It was the first of many weekend visits to show him the city before convincing him to move there with me,” says Grace, who works in the creative department at Urban Outfitters. (Tyler is an urban planner for Michael Baker International.)

The couple dated for a year and a half before becoming engaged in May 2019, and set the Big Day for September 26, 2020 at the Penn Museum. They’d fallen in love with the venue, but when they had to postpone due to the pandemic (to May 2, 2021) and ultimately find a new location, they took it in stride.

Tyler found Riverdale Manor, a rustic venue on the Conestoga River in Lancaster, while Grace was away one weekend. “I completely trusted him and was excited to hear him excited, so he put down the deposit without me ever seeing the place!”

Something else that was a surprise to Grace? How all the bridesmaids dresses would look: She didn’t see all the bright yellow, light pink, peach, gold and champagne gowns together till day-of — and was thrilled by how well they matched the floral arrangements (a mix of faux poppies and ranunculus, and dried stardust) that she, her mother, Tyler and her maid of honor dreamed up. “My mom and I spent hours in her dining room making dozens of arrangements,” says the bride. “I hadn’t expected to need so much decor since the museum had so much existing already.”

Grace’s creative instinct came in quite handy: She also designed and painted all the bright, colorful stationery and signage — including painters’ palettes that were used for table numbers, the bar, gifts, and other elements. The theme, naturally, was artist-eclectic, ethereal spring citrus. “I just wanted it to feel like the explosion of life you feel around you with the coming of spring, and hopefully the dawn of a life back together with family and friends.”

The couple said “I do” outdoors, in front of a triangle ceremony backdrop built by Tyler’s father, with 110 treasured guests on hand. They shared the vows they’d written: Grace spoke about “Tyler feeling like the clarity and breath of fresh air at the peak of a mountain.” And Tyler touched on Grace’s artistry in her creative work and “bold, emotive shows of support to friends and family.”

The good vibes continued over a dinner of salmon, beef or veggie lasagna, and a selection of desserts (cannoli!); and, during dancing, accented by the light-up tambourines Grace and Tyler gave as favors. “They were a hit on the dance floor and a fringe gift for all the children who weren’t included in the festivities,” says Grace. “Getting all the videos of kiddos playing with them in the days after the wedding was too fun.”

THE DETAILS

Photographer: Emily Wren Photography | Venue: Riverdale Manor | Design, Signage & Stationery: Grace Fox (bride) | Coordinator: Sierra Shaub from Riverdale Manor | Florals: Purchased from Afloral.com and arranged by Grace Fox (bride), Tyler Good (groom), Deb Fox (bride’s mother) and Annie Johndro (maid of honor) | Catering: Thyme & Seasons Catering | Bride’s Gown: Jenny Yoo from BHLDN | Bridesmaids’ Attire: Lulus, BHLDN, Show Me Your Mumu and Amazon | Hair: Gracyn Towler from Avanté Salon & Spa | Makeup: Anyelin Fuentes from Avanté Salon & Spa | Groom’s Attire: Marc Darcy | Entertainment: Kim Alexander of No Macarena | Invitations: Printed with Cards & Pockets | Officiant: Josh Ginder | Rings: Ken & Dana Design (engagement ring); Katie Diamond (bride’s ring); Down to the Wire Designs on Etsy (groom’s ring) | Ceremony Rug: Urban Outfitters | Ceremony triangle: Doug Good (groom’s dad) | Photo Booth: Poser Photobooth

Get more great content from Philadelphia Wedding:

FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM | NEWSLETTER

Getting married? Start and end your wedding planning journey with Philadelphia Weddings' guide to the best wedding vendors in the city.