Recap: The 2026 Best of Philly Party Presented by Penn Medicine

We gathered this year’s winners, some of Philly’s most interesting people, plenty of incredible food and drinks, and more for one unforgettable night.

Early in August, Philadelphia magazine welcomed this year’s Best of Philly winners, partners, readers, and some of the city’s most recognizable faces to the National Constitution Center for our Best of Philly Party presented by Penn Medicine.

Guests spent the night sampling food and drinks from local favorites, catching up with old friends, making new connections, dancing, snapping photos, and, of course, celebrating this year’s winners.

For us, the Best of Philly party isn’t just about handing out awards. (Though look at those medals!)

It’s a chance to celebrate the people who keep pushing the city forward and who make life here better in ways big and small.

Here are some of the major highlights of the night.

Chatting Up the Winners

This year’s Best of Philly winners represent the city at its most inventive, ambitious, and fun—and we caught up with many of them on the red carpet to chat about the role they play in this city, and what it means to be named one of the best. From Music Theatre Philly (Best Kids’ Classes) to Subculture Hair Studio (Best Hair—and More—Salon) to the colorful Plantie Mame (Best Plant Swaps) clad in her “thrift-shop chic” ensemble, winners brought joy and big energy to the bash. “It’s was so crazy!” said Subculture co-owner Ashlie Ferguson of the award. “We had no idea that was even happening.”

Here are more of our winners that showed up in style:

The Food

All night long, guests made their way through bites and drinks from some of the city’s best food and beverage talent, including some of our favorite Best of Philly winners from years past.

In one standout, Longwood Gardens’ 1906 restaurant’s bite featured tomatoes and botanicals grown in their very own gardens.

And bonus points to El Merkury for shaping their signature churros into a Philly Mag “P” for the event.

And the food didn’t stop when the party did. Guests took home Johnson’s Popcorn tubs, soft pretzels from Volvo’s cart, and Manco & Manco pizza on the sidewalk.

The Vibes

In a word: immaculate. Dancing with Uncle Sam on stilts? Check. Hobnobbing with Ben and Betsy? You’ve got it. Giant Monopoly hosted by Mr. Monopoly (and Visit Atlantic City)? Also yes! And of course, our friends, honorees, and colleagues showing up and showing out.

Congratulations again to all our 2026 Best of Philly winners, and thanks to everyone who joined us to toast another incredible year in Philadelphia.

Additional reporting by Gianna Voges.