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Recap: The 2026 Best of Philly Party Presented by Penn Medicine

We gathered this year’s winners, some of Philly’s most interesting people, plenty of incredible food and drinks, and more for one unforgettable night.

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Our 2026 Best of Philly Party at the National Constitution Center / Photograph by Veracity Studios

Early in August, Philadelphia magazine welcomed this year’s Best of Philly winners, partners, readers, and some of the city’s most recognizable faces to the National Constitution Center for our Best of Philly Party presented by Penn Medicine.

Photograph by Theresa Regan Photography

Guests spent the night sampling food and drinks from local favorites, catching up with old friends, making new connections, dancing, snapping photos, and, of course, celebrating this year’s winners.

Photograph by Theresa Regan Photography

For us, the Best of Philly party isn’t just about handing out awards. (Though look at those medals!)

Best of Philly winner medals / Photograph by Theresa Regan Photography

It’s a chance to celebrate the people who keep pushing the city forward and who make life here better in ways big and small.

Photograph by Theresa Regan Photography

Here are some of the major highlights of the night.

Chatting Up the Winners

Gianna Voges interviews Best of Philly winners Benito’s Hardware on the red carpet. / Photograph by Theresa Regan Photography

This year’s Best of Philly winners represent the city at its most inventive, ambitious, and fun—and we caught up with many of them on the red carpet to chat about the role they play in this city, and what it means to be named one of the best. From Music Theatre Philly (Best Kids’ Classes) to Subculture Hair Studio (Best Hair—and More—Salon) to the colorful Plantie Mame (Best Plant Swaps) clad in her “thrift-shop chic” ensemble, winners brought joy and big energy to the bash. “It’s was so crazy!” said Subculture co-owner Ashlie Ferguson of the award. “We had no idea that was even happening.”

Best of Philly winners Music Theatre Philly on the red carpet / Photograph by Theresa Regan Photography

Best of Philly winner Plantie Mame / Photograph by Theresa Regan Photography

Photograph by Veracity Studios

Here are more of our winners that showed up in style:

Best of Philly winners Baby’s First Rodeo and Jazz Attack / Photograph by Veracity Studios

Best of Philly winners KulfiGirls / Photograph by Theresa Regan Photography

Photograph by Theresa Regan Photography

Photograph by Theresa Regan Photography

The Food

Condesa’s ceviche / Photograph by Theresa Regan Photography

All night long, guests made their way through bites and drinks from some of the city’s best food and beverage talent, including some of our favorite Best of Philly winners from years past.

Bolo at the Best of Philly Party / Photograph by Theresa Regan Photography

Photograph by Theresa Regan Photography

Photograph by Veracity Studios

A pickle fountain! / Photograph by Theresa Regan Photography

In one standout, Longwood Gardens’ 1906 restaurant’s bite featured tomatoes and botanicals grown in their very own gardens.

Longwood Gardens’ 1906 restaurant featured tomatoes from the Gardens in their bites. / Photograph by Theresa Regan Photography

And bonus points to El Merkury for shaping their signature churros into a Philly Mag “P” for the event.

Philly Mag “P” churros from El Merkury / Photograph by Theresa Regan Photography

South Philly Barbacoa / Photograph by Theresa Regan Photography

Swedish BonBon gummies from Volvo / Photograph by Theresa Regan Photography

Cloud Cups Gelato / Photograph by Theresa Regan Photography

Photograph by Theresa Regan Photography

Photograph by Veracity Studios

Photograph by Veracity Studios

Photograph by Veracity Studios

Focaccia from Via Locusta / Photograph by Veracity Studios

Mussel Escabeche from Picnic / Photograph by Theresa Regan Photography

Photograph by Theresa Regan Photography

Cocktails from Amá in the VIP tent / Photograph by Theresa Regan Photography

Photograph by Theresa Regan Photography

Photograph by Veracity Studios

And the food didn’t stop when the party did. Guests took home Johnson’s Popcorn tubs, soft pretzels from Volvo’s cart, and Manco & Manco pizza on the sidewalk.

Photograph by Veracity Studios

Guests leaving the Best of Philly Party picked up soft pretzels for the road at the Volvo cart. / Photograph by Theresa Regan Photography

After-party Manco & Manco / Photograph by Laura Swartz

The Vibes

Photograph by Veracity Studios

In a word: immaculate. Dancing with Uncle Sam on stilts? Check. Hobnobbing with Ben and Betsy? You’ve got it. Giant Monopoly hosted by Mr. Monopoly (and Visit Atlantic City)? Also yes! And of course, our friends, honorees, and colleagues showing up and showing out.

Photograph by Theresa Regan Photography

Photograph by Theresa Regan Photography

What party is complete without these historic icons? / Photograph by Theresa Regan Photography

Visit Atlantic City brought a giant Monopoly board, complete with Mr. Monopoly. / Photograph by Theresa Regan Photography

Photograph by Theresa Regan Photography

Live music in the VIP tent / Photograph by Theresa Regan Photography

Live art at the Best of Philly Party / Photograph by Theresa Regan Photography

Oh my. / Photograph by Theresa Regan Photography

Photograph by Theresa Regan Photography

Fun in the W Philadelphia lounge at the Best of Philly Party / Photograph by Theresa Regan Photography

Photograph by Veracity Studios

Photograph by Theresa Regan Photography

Photograph by Theresa Regan Photography

Photograph by Theresa Regan Photography

Influencers toasting the Laurel Highlands / Photograph by Theresa Regan Photography

Live artist Denise Fike / Photograph by Theresa Regan Photography

Photograph by Veracity Studios

Photograph by Theresa Regan Photography

Photograph by Theresa Regan Photography

Photograph by Veracity Studios

Photograph by Theresa Regan Photography

Photograph by Theresa Regan Photography

Photograph by Theresa Regan Photography

Photograph by Theresa Regan Photography

Photograph by Theresa Regan Photography

Photograph by Veracity Studios

Congratulations again to all our 2026 Best of Philly winners, and thanks to everyone who joined us to toast another incredible year in Philadelphia.

Additional reporting by Gianna Voges.

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