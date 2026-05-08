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The PGA Championship, By the Numbers

All the stats on the PGA Championship, coming to Newtown Square’s Aronimink Golf Club May 11th to 17th

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The Wanamaker Trophy at Aronimink Golf Club / Photograph courtesy of PGA of America

All the stats on the PGA Championship, coming to Newtown Square’s Aronimink Golf Club May 11th to 17th:

1962

The year the tournament was last held at Aronimink. That year, South African legend Gary Player took home the Wanamaker Trophy, named after Philadelphian Rodman Wanamaker, the founding force behind the PGA.

PGA Championship

Gary Player at the 1962 PGA Championship / Photograph courtesy of PGA of America

200,000

Estimated number of spectators who will attend. For context, the Linc holds 67,594 folks at capacity.

0

Tickets left for the Championship.

156

The number of golfers in the field. Last year’s tournament featured 13 previous winners, who earn automatic qualification for life.

PGA Championship Aronimink Golf Club

Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, home to this year’s PGA Championship / Photograph courtesy of PGA of America

$3.42 million

Amount that 2025 PGA Championship winner Scottie Scheffler took home, part of a tournament-record $19 million purse.

7,300 yards

Aronimink’s usual course length. The course will be lengthened by a few hundred yards for the PGA Championship to keep pace with the trend of long fairways. (The record course length for a major is 7,876 yards, at the 2021 PGA Championship at South Carolina’s Kiawah Island Golf Resort.)

Published as “Game On” in the May 2026 issue of Philadelphia magazine.

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