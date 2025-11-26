Hey, Everyone: Philly Mag Has a Podcast Now!

Introducing Philly Mag Today — your daily dose of all things Philadelphia, featuring deep dives into the people to know, the places to go, and the stories that connect us all. Listen today!

Hello, Philly. We’re thrilled to break a little news of our own this afternoon by announcing our new podcast — Philly Mag Today, brought to you by the journalists at Philadelphia magazine.

Here, you’ll find a daily episode highlighting one story that reveals some sliver of life in our city today, whether that’s insightful commentary on the latest news, a fresh take on what’s happening in the food scene, a profile of someone helping shape the way we live here, or just a really great Philly Mag read. (Or rather, a great Philly Mag listen.)

This week’s episodes, as a preview, include former Councilman Allan Domb’s insightful take on how to fix our school-funding problem, editor Christine Lejeune’s thoughts on the Disneyfication of parenting, and a groundbreaking report on that vital Thanksgiving tradition, the Gobbler.

Find it all — and more — on Philly Mag Today. Be sure to subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Spotify, and stay tuned for more to come.